Photos: After Mokwa tragedy, fresh flood destroys houses, bridge in Niger

Barely a week after the devastating Mokwa flood in Niger State, another flood has occurred in Bida, the capital of Bida local government area of Niger state.

Eleven houses were submerged, properties lost, and bridge and culvert were also swept away, but no life was lost.

The incident happened on Saturday, with the torrential rain lasting for about five hours (3 am to 8 am).

Areas greatly affected are the Kodogi/Nasarafatu road, Bida, and Federal Polytechnic to G.R.A road, Bida.

The state government, led by the Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Mohammed Yakubu Kolo, has led a delegation for an on-the-spot assessment.

He expressed heartfelt sympathy to the affected people and areas and said that the areas would be fixed as soon as possible.

“The state government is worried and pained about the development, and within the next forty-eight hours, the government would commence the rehabilitation of the One-kilometer road to avert future reoccurrence.

“Government would as a matter of utmost importance also address the ecological challenges bedeviling the area,” the commissioner assured.

Unlike the Mokwa flood, of which the cause is yet unknown, that of Bida was attributed to a road construction company handling rehabilitation roads in the area.

A resident in the area, Abubakar Bida, said, “The Arab Contractors, the firm handle the construction of road from low-cost houses, Federal Polytechnic to G.R.A road in Bida diverted the drainage with a massive volume of water to the two communities leading to the destruction of properties worth millions of naira.

Another resident from Man Musa Kodogi, Yakubu Mohammed, explained that the two communities had been faced with devastating erosion in the past.

“This is not the first time we have experienced this flood. We experienced a similar one in 2014, even before the road construction, hence the need for urgent government intervention so as to avert further destruction of properties.

“The effects of the erosion has rendered many people homeless and our people are seriously suffering. The Saturday rain has rendered many people homeless, some business people were faced with untold hardship, their economic activities have been paralyzed so we are appealing to Governor Muhammad Umaru Bago to as a matter urgency come to our aide and rescue our people,” Yakubu begged.