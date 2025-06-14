Two Iran generals killed in Israel strikes – State media

Iran supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Two senior Iranian generals have been killed in Israeli strikes, state television reported Saturday, as Israel kept up its assault on Iran’s military and nuclear capabilities.
General Gholamreza Mehrabi, deputy head of intelligence of the armed forces general staff, and General Mehdi Rabbani, deputy head of operations, “were martyred”, the broadcaster said.
AFP
