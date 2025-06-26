TUC condemns allegations against Yaba Neuro-Psychiatric hospital leadership

…Accuses NMA of Undermining Owoeye’s Transformational Reforms

By Chioma Obinna

LAGOS — The Lagos State chapter of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has strongly condemned what it described as “baseless” allegations of administrative malpractice leveled against Dr. Olugbenga Owoeye, Acting Medical Director of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State branch.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, TUC State Chairman, Comrade Gbenga Ekudayo—represented by Comrade Kehinde Adegoke—dismissed the allegations as a “calculated attempt to discredit and derail” Dr. Owoeye’s transformative leadership.

“There is no leadership crisis in this hospital. The claims of administrative collapse and impropriety in Dr. Owoeye’s reappointment are completely unfounded,” Ekudayo stated. “His reappointment followed due process and is consistent with public service rules. It reflects the government’s confidence in his competence and continuity.”

The TUC highlighted Dr. Owoeye’s achievements, including improved staff welfare, infrastructural upgrades, and reforms that have strengthened equity and professionalism in the institution.

“Under his leadership, we’ve seen the long-overdue promotion of staff, the approval and implementation of consultancy status for hospital pharmacists, and substantial improvements in hospital infrastructure. These are milestones that cannot be ignored,” Adegoke added.

The union accused the NMA of pursuing “self-serving interests,” aimed at reversing progressive reforms. “This is a clear attempt to hijack the office of the medical director and roll back the gains of the current administration,” the TUC said.

Ekudayo also commended the Federal Ministry of Health and the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Isiak Adekunle-Salako, for standing by due process. He further praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for promoting competence in federal appointments.

Reaffirming their support, the TUC declared: “We will not remain silent while the progress made under Dr. Owoeye is undermined. We stand firmly with his visionary leadership and the tangible results it has yielded for both staff and patients.”

Addressing the roots of the controversy, Adegoke revealed that opposition stemmed from reforms such as the pharmacist consultancy status—policies already implemented in other federal institutions without incident. “Why should this hospital be the exception?” he queried.

The TUC also accused the NMA of launching a media misinformation campaign to manipulate public perception. Adegoke dismissed claims of crisis, asserting that the hospital remains fully functional, with staff and patients conducting their activities without disruption.

The TUC called on all stakeholders, including the NMA, to rise above personal interests and collaborate in safeguarding the integrity of the nation’s healthcare system.