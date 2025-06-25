TUC accuses NMA of undermining Owoeye’s leadership at Yaba Psychiatric Hospital

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State chapter of the Trade Union Congress, TUC, on Wednesday condemned allegations of administrative malpractice levelled against the Acting Medical Director of the Federal Neurosurgical Hospital, Yaba, Dr. Olugbenga Owoeye, by the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Lagos State chapter.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, the TUC Chairman, Gbenga Ekudayo, described the claims as baseless and a calculated attempt to undermine Owoeye’s transformational leadership.

Represented by Comrade Kehinde Adegoke, he said: “There is no leadership crisis in this hospital. The allegations of administrative collapse and impropriety surrounding Dr. Owoeye’s reappointment are unfounded. His reappointment complies fully with public service rules and reflects the government’s commitment to competence and continuity,” Ekudayo asserted.

The TUC emphasised Dr. Owoeye’s remarkable achievements, including groundbreaking progress in staff welfare, infrastructure development, and the promotion of equity and professionalism.

According to him, “Under his leadership, consultancy for hospital pharmacists has been approved and implemented, promotions long overdue have been cleared, and substantial infrastructure upgrades have significantly improved service delivery.”

The TUC alleged that the attacks on Dr. Owoeye’s leadership were driven by “self-serving interests” aimed at reversing critical reforms.

“These actions are designed to hijack the office of the medical director for personal gain, disrupting the progress made under Dr. Owoeye’s administration,” he stated.

Highlighting the support from the Federal Ministry of Health, Ekudayo praised the Minister of State, Dr. Isiak Adekunle-Salako for upholding due process and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for prioritising competence in leadership appointments.

The union reaffirmed its commitment to defending truth and equity in the healthcare sector.

“We will not remain silent. We stand firmly in support of Dr. Owoeye’s visionary leadership and the measurable value it has delivered to our members and the institution,” Adegoke stated.

Shedding light on the genesis of the controversy, he explained that the NMA’s resistance is rooted in its opposition to reforms like the consultancy approval for pharmacists.

According to him, these policies, implemented in other federal hospitals, have faced no such backlash.

He questioned why this hospital should be an exception. The TUC also accused the NMA of leveraging misinformation and media campaigns to manipulate public perception.

Adegoke emphasised that the claims of an administrative crisis are fabrications, pointing out that the hospital remains a thriving institution, with staff and patients going about their activities without disruption.

The TUC called on all stakeholders, including the NMA, to abandon divisive tactics and work collectively to uphold the integrity of the healthcare system.