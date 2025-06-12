Trump wants Israel not to strike Iran, as nuclear deal ‘close’

US President Donald Trump speaks about the upcoming wildfire and hurricane seasons in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 10, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
US President Donald Trump called Thursday on ally Israel not to strike Iran’s nuclear sites, saying a deal remained close if Tehran compromises.
Trump acknowledged that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was considering a strike, which he said could spark a “massive conflict” — leading to a US decision to draw down embassy staff in the region.
“We are fairly close to a pretty good agreement,” Trump told reporters.
Asked about his discussions with Netanyahu, Trump said: “I don’t want them going in, because I think it would blow it.”
Trump quickly added: “Might help it actually, but it also could blow it.”
Trump’s Middle East pointman Steve Witkoff is set to hold a sixth round of talks on Sunday in Oman with Iran, which defiantly said it would raise output of enriched uranium — the key sticking point in talks.
Trump again described himself as a man of peace and said he would prefer a negotiated settlement with Iran.
“I’d love to avoid the conflict. Iran’s going to have to negotiate a little bit tougher — meaning they’re going to have to give us some things that they’re not willing to give us right now,” he said.
On whether Israel could attack Iran, Trump said: “I don’t want to say imminent, but it looks like it’s something that could very well happen.”
