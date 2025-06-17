Trump says US knows where Iran’s supreme leader ‘hiding’, won’t take him out

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States would not kill Iran’s supreme leader “for now” but warned Ayatollah Ali Khamenei against further attacks, as he appeared to demand Tehran’s unconditional surrender.

“We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there — We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now,” Trump said on Truth Social.

“But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” said Trump, later posting a message saying: “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”