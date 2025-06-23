Trump dismisses Iran strikes on US base as ‘very weak’

President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed Iran’s retaliatory strikes that targeted a US base in Qatar as “very weak,” while welcoming “early notice” given by Tehran.

“Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, after multiple missiles were launched toward the Al Udeid base in Qatar.

“I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured,” he added.