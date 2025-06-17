Trump denies early G7 exit was connected to Israel-Iran ceasefire

US President Donald Trump said his early departure from the G7 summit in Canada on Monday had “nothing to do” with a possible ceasefire between Israel and Iran, adding that France’s leader had been “wrong” to suggest otherwise.

“Publicity seeking President Emmanuel Macron, of France, mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to D.C. to work on a ‘cease fire’ between Israel and Iran,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay Tuned!”

Macron had suggested that the United States was ready to make a diplomatic overture to Iran.

“There was an offer made for a meeting and an exchange,” Macron told reporters on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

“If the United States can obtain a ceasefire, it is a very good thing,” the French president said.

Trump departed the G7 gathering a day early, as US ally Israel and Iran traded fire for a fifth straight day.

The leaders of industrial democracies on Monday called for “de-escalation” in the Middle East starting with the Israel-Iran conflict, stressing that Israel “has a right to defend itself” and that civilians needed to be protected on both sides.

At a group photo with fellow G7 leaders before his departure, Trump said: “I have to be back as soon as I can. I wish I could stay for tomorrow, but they understand, this is big stuff.”

AFP