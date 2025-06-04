Truck crushes man to death in Port Harcourt

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: A tanker conveying petroleum product has crushed a middle-aged man to death in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The tragedy struck, Tuesday night, along Mile 3 Diobu axis of Ikwerre road in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area.

A source privy to the development identified the victim simply as Egwu, noting that he is from the South-Eastern area of the state.

The source, simply identified as, Baridam, noted that Egwu was crossing the road when the tanker ran over him.

BAridam said the driver of the vehicle whose identity is yet to be ascertained took to flight the moment he observed the victim who was dead.

He noted that the Divisional Police Officer, DPO of Nkpolu Orowhorukwor Police Division, immediately mobilized his men to the scene and pulled the tanker to the station as the mob were about to set it ablaze.

At press time, the police have not issued any official response, but a senior police officer, who is not authorised to talk, said the victim’s corpse has been deposited in a mortuary.