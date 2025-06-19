Troops neutralize 6,260 terrorists, recover ₦83bn worth of stolen crude in 2 years — Defence HQ

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The Military High Command has revealed that a total of 6,260 terrorists, bandits, and violent criminals were neutralized during joint military operations across Nigeria over the past two years.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the Deputy Director of Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Ibrahim Abu-Mawashi, during an expanded briefing with media executives at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja.

According to him, 14,138 terrorists and criminals were arrested, while 5,365 civilians were rescued in various operations conducted nationwide within the period under review.

Abu-Mawashi noted that the military also recovered thousands of weapons and hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition from different operational theatres.

Niger Delta:

Recovery of stolen crude and petroleum products worth ₦83 billion

103 criminals killed, 2,760 suspects arrested, and 266 civilians rescued

Northeast:

1,246 Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters neutralised

2,467 arrested

1,920 civilians rescued

Recovery of 982 weapons and 2,153 rounds of ammunitio

Northwest:

1,374 bandits, including top commanders, neutralized

2,160 bandits arrested, 3,288 hostages rescued

Recovery of 947 weapons and 25,802 rounds of ammunition

North Central:

730 terrorists and violent extremists killed

7,153 arrested

1,510 civilians rescued

Recovery of 1,065 weapons and 19,709 rounds of ammunition

Southeast (Joint Task Force):

440 terrorists killed, 1,677 criminals arrested

294 civilians rescued

Recovery of 683 weapons and 21,300 rounds of ammunition

Southwest (Joint Task Force):

80 criminals killed, 1,763 arrested

89 kidnapped victims rescued

Recovery of 143 weapons and 177,904 rounds of ammunition

Military’s People-Centric Focus

Also speaking, the Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, emphasized that the meeting signified a vital step in enhancing public awareness and accountability of military operations.

He said the programme aligns with the Chief of Defence Staff’s leadership philosophy of building a “people-centric armed forces.”

Gusau reaffirmed the military’s commitment to keeping the Nigerian public informed about the achievements, activities, and sacrifices of the armed forces in ensuring national security.