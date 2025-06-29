Troops neutralise notorious terrorist kingpin Mai Dada in Zamfara

Nigerian troops.

Troops of 1 Brigade Nigerian Army have neutralised a terrorist kingpin identified as Mai Dada during a counterattack in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara.

A credible source familiar with the operation told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that several suspects were apprehended during the operation conducted from June 25 and June 26.

In Kaduna State, the source revealed that troops of 2 Battalion on escort duty in Birnin Gwari recovered an AK-47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition after engaging fleeing armed men on a motorcycle.

He said that troops nabbed several suspects with more than 1,000 arms and ammunition in a series of operations across the country.

In the North East Theatre, the source said the troops of 82 Division Task Force Battalion, had during a perimeter patrol in Ngoshe, in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno recovered 408 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, 1,200 rounds of 7.62mm, and two 40mm RPG bombs in known ISWAP/JAS withdrawal route.

He also revealed that troops of 21 Special Armoured Brigade, neutralised three terrorists during a raid in Bama Local Government Area, recovering a Dane gun and destroying terrorist life support structures.

According to him, troops in Monguno intercepted a vehicle conveying logistics supplies suspected for terrorist use.

“One suspect was arrested, and recovered items included 65 litres of PMS, four bags of rice, five bags of groundnuts, four bags of NPK fertilizer, tubers of yam, seven motorcycle headlights, 10 solar lights, 2,000 empty cement bags, four solar panels and one mobile phone.

In Plateau, he revealed that troops of Operation Safe Haven conducted offensive operations at Tangur, Kwakas, Horop, Tulus, Jinak, and Hokk village in Bokkos Local Government Area.

According to him, troops exploited the mountainous areas in the communities with the aid of UAV drone and recovered one Dane gun abandoned by the criminals on sighting troops.

“Also, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke rescued five passengers and recovered one vehicle along Peykia – Wukari road in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue.

“Similarly, Troops of 5 Battalion deployed at Otueke in Ogbia LGA of Bayelsa, Cross River arrested two suspects in possession of 2 locally fabricated pistols and one round of 9 mm ammo.

“In Edo State, a criminal suspect at Etsako Central LGA was arrested with a pump-action gun and cutlasses,” he added.

The Nigerian Army remains resolute in dismantling criminal networks and maintaining peace across the nation.

Troops have continued to record notable operational successes in its fight against terrorism, banditry, and other criminal activities across the country.

