Troops gaining momentum, eliminating Boko Haram in Northeast – Defence minister Badaru

Governor Muhhamed Badaru

Reaffirms FG’s Support for NDA, Military Self-Sufficiency

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has declared that Nigerian troops are gaining significant momentum in their fight against the resurgence of Boko Haram in the Northeast, noting that several insurgents have been eliminated in recent weeks.

Speaking to journalists in Kaduna after a two-day working visit to key military institutions, Badaru reaffirmed the Federal Government’s unwavering support for the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) and its broader strategic objectives.

According to the Minister, “In the past one or two weeks, you’ve seen us gaining momentum, attacking and eliminating Boko Haram elements. Attacks on our camps have either stopped or reduced to the barest minimum. Our troops are doing wonderfully well, and we will continue to improve our response to this new threat.”

During his visit, Badaru toured several facilities at the NDA, including the Hall of Fame, the Centre of Excellence (under construction), the Senate Building, the Postgraduate School, and the Centre for Innovation and Creativity. He was received by the NDA Commandant, Major General A.K. Ibrahim, who briefed him on ongoing operations and developments.

The Minister also visited the Army Engineering Depot, Buffalo Engineering Technical Services (BET), and the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), where he commended innovations in military equipment production and research.

Commenting on local production efforts, Badaru said, “We are gradually moving from import dependency to self-reliance. From manufacturing EMRAPs and UAVs to maintaining and repairing damaged equipment locally, our military institutions are making great strides in research and development.”

He highlighted the importance of military training and expressed the FG’s commitment to supporting institutions like the NDA in producing well-trained and committed officers.

Addressing broader security challenges, Badaru noted the dynamic nature of crises across the country, especially communal clashes in Benue and other regions. He emphasized the use of non-kinetic measures alongside military action to de-escalate tensions.

“In areas of communal conflict, we are working on restraint measures. Herders will be restricted to designated grazing zones while efforts are made to discourage retaliatory attacks. Dialogue and security reinforcement are both being deployed,” he added.

Badaru also connected the recent spike in terrorist activity in Borno and other areas to the broader instability in the Sahel, referencing similar trends in Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso.

Despite these challenges, he expressed optimism, saying, “It’s a new threat. We are gauging it and will fight it. By God’s grace and with your prayers, normalcy will return.”