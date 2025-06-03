Troops gaining momentum, eliminating Boko Haram in Northeast – Badaru

Reaffirms FG’s support in achieving NDA’s objectives

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – The Honourable Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has said that Nigerian troops are gaining momentum to subdue the resurgence of Boko Haram in the Northeast and have done a lot towards eliminating the insurgents within the past two weeks.

The Minister, who spoke to journalists in Kaduna after a two-day working visit to military institutions,also reaffirmed the Federal Government’s continued support and cooperation in achieving the Nigerian Defence Academy’s strategic objectives.

On the first day of the visit, the Minister toured the Nigerian Defence Academy, where he inspected ongoing construction projects and facilities, and interacted with senior officers of the institution.

At the Nigerian Defence Academy, the Commandant, Major General A.K. Ibrahim, briefed the Minister on the institution’s operations and academic activities.

He commended the Federal Government for providing the necessary resources and upgrading the academy’s infrastructure,and expressed appreciation for the exemplary leadership of the Honourable Minister of Defence.

In his remarks, Minister Mohammed Badaru Abubakar praised the institution’s outstanding performance and reaffirmed the Federal Government’s continued support and cooperation in achieving the Academy’s strategic objectives.

The Minister visited several key locations within the Academy, including the Hall of Fame, the Centre of Excellence (under construction), the Senate Building (under construction), the Postgraduate School, and the Centre for Innovation and Creativity.

The Minister also visited Army Engineering Depot, Buffalo Engineering Technical Services (BET) and the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna.

On his assessment during the visit to military institutions in Kaduna,he said in an interview that “I believe they are doing a very good job and they are carrying the instructions of Mr President in deep research so that we would eventually be self sufficient in our military requirements,that’s the platforms and equipment that we need to execute military functions.”

“So I believe they are doing very well in research, you’ve seen the new innovations they are doing, ranging from building Amraps,UAVs,and other equipment that are really needed by the Armed Forces.”

Commenting on Emraps and others being produced at the Army Engineering Depot Kaduna, he said the development signified we are gradually moving from import to self reliance, adding that ” we are producing these locally and you’ve also seen the workshop.”

“Most of the damaged Emraps and tanks you’ve seen are being repaired there and we are doing very well in maintenance, new development and new researches.”

“You’ve seen the new Buffalo Emrap also and other equipment that they built, and that is really commendable.

On his visit to the NDA,he said training is crucial in every development, especially in the Armed Forces, pointing out the Federal Government would really support the NDA so as to churn out very well trained and highly committed officers from the NDA.

He however noted that even though the crisis situations in parts of the country were different and dynamic,the government is doing its best to restore sanity.

He underscored the importance of non kinetic approach to appease people to let them know that they cannot continue attacking each other,especially in areas with communal clashes like in Benue.

“The herders would be restrained to the normal area of grazing, and the farmers stop attacking them also .So we are doing well in the non kinetic effort and we are providing security so that it does not occur.”

“Well,in the Northeast, more especially in Borno you’ve seen the resurgence in Boko Haram, that is to translate what is happening in the Sahel today.If you’re following what is happening in Niger,Burkina Faso and Mali,you will see that these attacks have heightened everywhere, there is renewed vigour by the insurgents to destabilize the Sahel. We are doing a lot to curtail them and if you will do justice to us,in the past one or two weeks, you’ve seen us gaining momentum and attacking and eliminating them.”

“The attacks to our camp have been stopped or reduced to the barest minimum.The troops are doing wonderfully well and we will continue to do,it’s a new threat, we are gauging it and we would fight it,and normalcy would return by the special grace of God and your prayers,” he said.