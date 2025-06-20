Troops foil terrorists’ attempt to establish base in Katsina, rescue 19

By Kingsley Omonobi

In furtherance of operations to rid the nation of insecurity and other national threats, troops of Operation Fasan Yamma have foiled attempts by the Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP/JAS terrorist group to open a base in Katsina State, North West, Nigeria, with the arrest of several of their members and rescue of 19 victims in Captivity.

Major Gen Markus Kangye, Director of Defence Media Operations, while making this known on Friday, said: “Following ongoing non-kinetic initiative of the troops, scores of terrorists surrendered and unconditionally released 19 victims in their captivity in Danmusa LGA of Katsina State on 14 June 2025.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the surrendered terrorists.

He said, “Between 11 – 18 June 2025, troops made contact with terrorists during fighting patrols conducted in Tsafe, Shinkafi LGAs of Zamfara State as well as Tangaza, Wurno, Silame and Sabon Birni LGAs of Sokoto State.

“They also conducted operations in Sabuwa, Kankara, Malumfashi and Danmusa LGAs of Katsina State.

“During the encounters, some terrorists were killed, 3 of them were arrested. Also, 3 kidnapped victims were rescued. Some weapons, as well as assorted ammunition and motorcycles, were also recovered.

“Troops responded to information about terrorists’ activities in Talata Mafara, Gusau, and Maru LGAs of Zamfara State as well as Shinkafi and Isa LGAs of Katsina and Sokoto State respectively.

“They also conducted operations in Dankon-Wasagu LGA of Kebbi State. During the encounters, troops killed some terrorists, arrested 6 of their collaborators.”

He said troops fighting against economic sabotage foiled oil theft worth over N250 million, (Two Hundred and Fifty Million, Four Hundred and Twenty Five Thousand, Eight Hundred and Thirty Three Naira (N250,425,833.00) only.

“This comprises: 221,170 litres of stolen crude oil, 28,495 litres of illegally refined AGO, and 3,140 litres of PMS.

“Additionally, they discovered and destroyed 46 crude oil cooking ovens, 26 dugout pits, 23 boats, 44 storage tanks, 52 drums, and 16 illegal refining sites.

“Other items recovered include outbound engines, pipes, pumping machines, drilling machines, horses, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones, and 21 vehicles.

“Additionally, troops recovered large quantities of various arms, such as automatic weapons, RPG tubes, machine guns, locally fabricated guns, and some quantities of improvised explosive devices making materials.

“In the North Central troops of Operation Safe Haven while conducting offensive operations, from 11 – 18 June 2025 made contact with extremists in Bassa, Riyom and Jos North LGAs of Plateau State as well as Sanga LGA of Kaduna State. They also conducted operation along Road Kaduna – Abuja.

“During the encounters, gallant troops killed some extremists, arrested 5 and rescued 5 kidnapped victims. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them.

“From 12 – 16 June 2025, troops acting on a tip-off arrested one suspected notorious kidnapper identified as Muhammed Isah and 6 others in Sanga and Zangon Kataf LGA of Kaduna State as well as Wase LGA of Plateau State.

“Troops, while on anti-kidnapping and anti-criminality operations, responded to credible intelligence about criminal activities in Bassa, Mangu, Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Jos South LGAs of Plateau State as well as Sanga LGA of Kaduna State between 11 – 18 June 2025.

“During the operations, some extremists were killed, arrested 8 of them, while 3 kidnapped victims were rescued.

“Some arms and ammunition as well as motorcycles and livestock were also recovered from them.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke during offensive operations from 11 – 16 June 2025, made contact with extremists in Gwer East Katsina Ala and Takum LGAs of Benue and Taraba State respectively.

“During the encounters, 2 extremists were killed, their weapons and ammunition were recovered from them.

“Troops, while on anti-kidnapping and anti-criminality operations, responded to information about criminal activities in Guma, Gwer East and Katsina Ala LGAs of Benue State but terrorists fled before troops’ arrival.

“Troops dominated the general area to forestall further attack, while efforts is ongoing to arrest the perpetrators.

“Similarly, troops acted on a tip-off and arrested 6 criminals in Doma and Nasarawa LGAs of Nasarawa State as well as Lokoja LGA of Kogi State between 11 – 15 June 2025.

“Arms, ammunition and mobile phones were recovered from them.

In the North East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai recorded the surrender of scores of ISWAP/JAS Terrorists, from 12 – 19 June 2025, comprising adult males and females as well as children surrendered to troops as operational tempo heightened up during the week.

“Between 11 – 18 June 2025, troops, in conjunction with security agencies and hybrid forces, conducted offensive operations in Konduga, Kukawa, Gwoza, Ngala, Kala Balge, Bama and Maiduguri Metropolitan Council of Borno State. State.

“During the operations, some terrorists were eliminated, while 4 of them were arrested.

“Also, 2 kidnapped victims were rescued. The troops also recovered arms and ammunition as well as IEDs/IED making materials, bicycles, motorcycles and vehicles and food stuff amongst others. Terrorists’ camp and equipment were burnt.

“Troops arrested 7 terrorists logistics suppliers and collaborators during well-coordinated operations conducted in Kaga, Gwoza, Biu and Ngala between 11 – 16 June 2025. Amongst the items recovered them were vehicle, motorcycle, mobile phones and bicycles.

“Troops responded to information about terrorists’ activities in Dikwa, Kukawa, Ngala and Bama LGAs of Borno State from 12 – 17 June 2025. During the encounters, troops killed some terrorists and rescued 2 kidnapped victims. Some weapons and ammunition were recovered from them.

“Troops of Operation Delta Safe in the Niger Delta while conducting anti- oil theft offensive recovered 221,170 litres of stolen crude oil, 28,495 litres of illegally refined AGO, and 3,140 litres of PMS.

“Additionally, they discovered and destroyed 46 crude oil cooking ovens, 26 dugout pits, 23 boats, 44 storage tanks, 52 drums, and 16 illegal refining sites.

“Other items recovered include outbound engines, pipes, pumping machines, drilling machines, horses, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones, and 21 vehicles.

“Furthermore, 27 oil thieves and other criminals were arrested while assorted arms and ammunition were also recovered.

“On 14 June 2025, troops while conducting offensive operation, arrested a drug peddler in Ethiope East LGA of Delta State.

On 15 June 2025, troops, while on anti-kidnapping and anti-criminality operations, encountered armed robber in Oron LGA of Akwa Ibom State.

“During the operations, one criminal was arrested and was handed over to civil authority for further action.

“Similarly, between 11 – 16 June 2025, troops, acting on a tip-off, arrested 10 suspected vandals/criminals in Ethiope East and Udu LGAs of Delta State as well as Boki and Orhinonwon LGAs of Cross River and Edo States respectively.

“They recovered weapons and ammunition as well as the sum of N593,000.00 from them.

“Troops of Operation Udoka in the South East during offensive operations from 11 – 17 June 2025, made contact with extremist at Orlu and Okigwe LGAs of Imo State as well as Ihiala and Onitsha LGAs of Anambra and Ebonyi States respectively.

“During the encounters, 5 extremists were killed, while 2 were arrested. Some weapons and ammunition, as well as vehicle were recovered from them.

“Similarly, Between 12 – 13 June 2025 troops, acting on a tip-off arrested 7 suspected extremists in Isiala Ngwa and Ihiala LGAs of Abia and Anambra States respectively. They recovered weapons and ammunition from them.

“Between 11 – 17 June 2025, troops, while on anti-kidnapping and anti-criminality operations, responded to information about criminal activities in Ihiala and Mbaitoli LGAs of Anambra and Imo States as well as Isi-Uzo LGA of Enugu State and arrested one criminal.

The DMO added, “The Defence Headquarters commends the bravery and professionalism of the troops involved in the various theatres of operation.

“We reassure Nigerians of our continued efforts to ensure the safety and security of our citizens. It is crucial to acknowledge the vital role that the public plays in supporting our Armed Forces.

“The cooperation and support of citizens are essential in our collective efforts to overcome any obstacles that may arise. By standing united and working together, we can effectively address any threats to our national security and build a safer, more prosperous Nigeria for generations to come.

“As we move forward, we are committed to keeping the nation informed of our progress and future endeavours. Transparency and communication are key pillars of our operations, and we strive to maintain open channels of dialogue with the public.

“Your trust and confidence in our Armed Forces are deeply valued, and we assure you that we will continue to uphold the highest standards of service and professionalism in all that we do.”