Troops engage terrorists in fierce gun battle to repel Gwoza invasion

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai are currently engaged in a fierce gun battle with armed terrorists suspected to be Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

Gwoza, located about 136 kilometers from Maiduguri, shares borders with the Mandara Mountains in Cameroon and the Sambisa Forest — notorious hideouts for insurgents.

According to sources, the attackers launched an attempted invasion of Gwoza town shortly after Friday Jummat prayers. Residents reported heavy gunfire and multiple explosions in parts of the town as troops mounted a strong and tactical resistance to repel the assault.

Security operatives are said to be working relentlessly to safeguard lives and property in the area, with reinforcements reportedly deployed to support ongoing operations.