Trial by ordeal: Commissioner of Police drags Benjamin Ikani, five others to court

Alleged victims express worry over serial adjournments of case

By Henry Umoru

Alleged victims of trial by ordeal allegedly ordered by Chief Benjamin Ikani in his capacity as the Oliola of Uzanu community in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State are worried that frequent adjournments the case has suffered have affected the bid by the state Police Commissioner to arraign him before a Magistrate Court in Auchi.

The victims, according to feelers, are worried that the matter is frequently adjourned due to the failure of the defendants to appear in court, a development they feared could lead to denial of justice, just as they streseed that trial by ordeal, an ancient method of determining guilt or innocence, is explicitly prohibited by the Nigerian Criminal Code.

According to them, Section 207(i) of the Criminal Code specifically declares such trials unlawful and outlines penalties for those who participate or oversee them.

The historical practice involved subjecting the accused to a potentially painful or dangerous ordeal to determine guilt or innocence.

According to available information, the case was filed by the Police with the arraignment date fixed for December 12, 2024.

The Magistrate Court, in Auchi, acknowledged the filing of the complaint on January 7, 2025.

About five months after the filing of the complaint by the Police Commissioner, the case has yet to commence due to the characteristic absence of the defendants in court.

Listed as 1st to 6th defendants respectively in the case are Ikani (male, 53 years), Ikpemhi Okogie (male, 27 years), Eshemogie Clifford (male, 30 years), Jimoh Daniel (male, 42 years), Anthony Adamu (male, 53 years) and Akuda James (male, 40 years).

There are, however, reports that the Oliola-in-Council (Kingmakers of Uzanu) has removed Ikani as the Oliola by a resolution of the Council even as other narratives said that he is still holding on to the staff of office, which is a formal symbol of his kingly authority.

The suit, filed before Magistrate M. Oare, contains seven counts bordering on trial by ordeal allegedly meted out to Julie Abide and Esther Okwiufu.

The specifics of the defendants’ offences are contained in the court papers/filings.