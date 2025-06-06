Transocean Coatings starts operations at Snake Island

By Godwin Oritse

Nigerdock, promoters of Snake Island Integrated Free Zone (SIIFZ), has announced the establishment of Transocean Coatings FZE, an affiliate of Transocean Coatings Nigeria Limited.

Speaking at the official signing ceremony, Nigerdock Chief Executive Officer, Maher Jarmakani, said: “We are delighted to welcome Transocean Coatings Nigeria to our economic zone, and look forward to a partnership that will significantly contribute to the advancement of innovation, commerce, and economic growth across the region.”

Transocean FZE joins SIIFZ’s growing portfolio of multi-sector entities, including maritime, logistics, finance, energy, and heavy industry.

Transocean Coatings Nigeria Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Birkett, remarked: “With Transocean Coatings’ presence in over 20 countries, our newest facility within SIIFZ’s strategic location increases our global footprint and enables us to better serve our clients with increased efficiency and proximity. It also reinforces our dedication to the region’s infrastructure and energy sectors and our long-term vision for business growth in Africa.”

Established as a free trade zone in 2005, SIIFZ provides entities with ease of doing business and global market access. The presence of interconnected services within the Free Zone, including Snake Island Port, further enhances the potential for collaborative opportunities.

Nigerdock is a leading Nigerian maritime and logistics company operating an integrated port and free zone in Lagos, providing clients with terminal operations, marine services, logistics, and free zone solutions.

Snake Island Integrated Free Zone (SIIFZ) is an economic development area strategically located in the main harbour of Lagos, Nigeria. It offers an integrated platform for logistics, trading, and manufacturing companies to establish operations in Nigeria with a low cost of entry, while benefiting from available seaport, land, and power infrastructure.