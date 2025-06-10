Tragedy as lady slumps, dies in Ekiti highbrow hotel

The Nigeria Police Force

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti–A lady (name withheld) has reportedly died in a highbrow hotel owned by a popular politician, adjacent a private radio station, NTA road, Ado-Ekiti, after she slumped in the bathroom.

It was gathered that the lady was confirmed dead shortly after she was rushed to the hospital.

Sources in the facility revealed that the deceased was a staff member of the hotel, adding that she was hale and hearty when she reported for duty.

However, it was not disclosed when she started working in the hotel.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of Ekiti State Police Command, SP Sunday Abutu confirmed the incident, saying investigation is ongoing as some of the staff would be brought in for questioning to ascertain the cause of her death.

He also said that an autopsy would be carried out to assist the investigation of the command.