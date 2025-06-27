Trading volume between Nigeria, Philippines jumps to $174m in 2024 – Envoy

Mr Mersole Mellojor, the Philippines Ambassador to Nigeria, some officials of Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Other Ambassadors cutting the cake in celebration of the 127th Independence Day of the Philippines on Thursday night at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

Mr Mersole Mellojor, the Philippines’ Ambassador to Nigeria, says the trade volume between the countries has grown from $47 million in 2023 to $ 221 million in 2024.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mellojor commented on the 127th Independence Day Celebration of the Philippines, which was held on Thursday night at the Abuja Continental Hotel.



He added that LNG (methane) accounts for more than 90 per cent of the Philippines’ imports from Nigeria, which is considered a good development because Nigeria has helped meet the rising demand for energy sources in the Philippines.



According to him, for investment, we are focused on encouraging Philippine companies to partner with counterparts in Nigeria, enabling them to leverage opportunities in the country for their overseas expansion plans.

“One promising area is the development of public transport systems using sustainable energy sources and in the manufacturing of consumer products.



“Perhaps the most concrete manifestation of the long-standing relations between both countries is our people. Filipinos have been in Nigeria since its independence.



“Currently, we have an estimated 4,000 Filipinos here who are engaged in various capacities in manufacturing, oil and gas, hotel, restaurant and hospitality, education, medical services, among others.



“There are many who are married to Nigerians. I would like to thank Nigeria for its welcoming and friendly attitude to our nationals.



”Perhaps not coincidentally, I read a few days ago that Nigeria is the 7th friendliest country in the world to foreigners,’’ he said.



He noted that the Philippines hosts a significantly larger number of Nigerian citizens, approximately 10,000, the majority of whom are studying in various higher education institutions.



The envoy stated that Nigerians are gaining popularity in the Philippines in the areas of sports and entertainment, much like Filipino soap operas have found a fan base in Nigeria.



Speaking, Mrs Aduke Ogunmilua, Senior Counselor at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said: “Today is a tribute to a nation that has carved its identity through courage, unity, and resilience.”



She said that June 12, 1898, marked not just a declaration of independence but the birth of a proud and dynamic people.



“Who has, over the decades, built a nation that shines as a beacon of democracy, cultural richness, and economic vitality in Southeast Asia and beyond?



“Nigeria and the Philippines share a common vision for a just, peaceful, and prosperous world.



“Our countries are bound by the values of democracy, solidarity, and inclusive development.



“Over the decades, our partnership has grown through trade, education, people-to-people exchanges, and most recently, through a shared commitment to global peace and sustainable development.



”Today, let us recognise the vibrancy and resilience of the Filipino community across the globe, including the many who are contributing meaningfully to the fabric of Nigerian society.



”Their diligence, optimism, and cultural richness continue to build bridges between our nations,’’ she said.



NAN reports that the highlights of the evening were the Filipino cultural dance group, which performed their traditional dance to entertain the guests, and a friendship raffle draw game where guests won various nice items.

Vanguard News