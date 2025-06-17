Trade in manufactured goods up 29.9% to N7.81trn in Q1’25

*Imports up 30.9% to N7.51trn



By Yinka Kolawole

The value of manufactured goods traded in the first quarter of 2025 (Q1’25) increased by 29.9 percent, year-on-year (YoY), to N7.81 trillion from N6.01 trillion in the same period of 2024 (Q1’24), the Q1’25 Foreign Trade in Goods by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed.



The report however showed that the value of the manufactured goods traded in Q1’25 represented a 12.95 percent, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), decrease from the N8.97 trillion recorded in the previous quarter (Q4’24).



Further analysis of the Q1’25 Foreign Trade in Goods by NBS also showed that the value of imported manufactured goods stood at N7.51 trillion within the period under review, reflecting a 30.90 percent increase from N5.74 trillion in Q1’24, but fell 11.35% quarter-on-quarter.



NBS stated: “The value of manufactured goods traded in Q1, 2025 stood at N7,806.65 billion, representing 21.67% of total trade of which the value of manufactured goods export stood at N294.43 billion.

“The value of manufactured goods exports in Q1 2025 was N294.43 billion, reflecting a 9.58% increase from N268.70 billion in Q1 2024 and a decrease of 40.43% from N494.22 billion in Q4, 2024.



“The main export commodity was ‘Unwrought aluminum alloys’ exported to Japan and China worth N33.73 billion and N4.25 billion respectively. This was followed by ‘Dredgers’ valued at N37.23 exported to Spain and ‘Cathodes and sections of cathodes.’ exported to Japan and South Korea worth N11.34 billion and N8.59 billion respectively.



“The data revealed that manufactured goods were mainly exported to Asia valued at N103.34 billion, followed by exports to Africa at N83.13 billion and to Europe (N75.71 billion).



“During the quarter, the value of imported manufactured goods stood at N7,512.22 billion, reflecting a 30.90% increase from N5,738.80 billion in Q1 2024, and an 11.35% decrease from N8,473.56 billion recorded in Q4 2024.



“Similarly, manufactured goods mainly imported was ‘Motorcycles and cycles fitted with auxiliary motor,petrol fuel, capacity >50<250cc, CKD’ imported from India valued at N146.11 billion. This was followed by ‘Machines for reception, conversion and transmission of voice, images or data.’ from China and United States with N120.15 billion and N12.06 billion respectively.



“Other manufactured goods imported were ‘Polypropylene.’ from Saudi Arabia with N83.31 billion and ‘Other Herbicides, antisprouting products and plant’ imported from China and India valued at N132.81 billion and N2.71 billion respectively.”



Top sources of imports were China, India, the United States, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates, the report added.