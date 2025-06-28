Tourism growth in Nigeria still patchy – Finchglow

By Dickson Omobola

Nigeria’s leading travel consolidator, Finchglow Travels, has lamented the growth of the travel and tourism sector, saying while there has been progress, it is uneven.

The organisation said this while commemorating 19 years in the industry with a three-day internal workshop themed: ‘Summer90 Plus: Power Up and Shine.’

Speaking on the anniversary, Managing Director, Finchglow Travels, Mr Ezekiel Ikotun, however, said the organisation was driving progress through capacity development and tech-forward strategies.

He said: “This anniversary marks a strategic inflection point for Finchglow Travels. The travel industry is evolving fast, and our response is to evolve faster from the inside out. We are making deliberate investments in people, processes, and platforms to lead the next phase of growth.

“Our people remain our greatest asset. We are investing in upskilling, data, automation, and forward-looking technologies like AI to ensure we stay ahead not just operationally, but intellectually and strategically. We understand that a team aligned on purpose is a competitive advantage in itself.

The industry is progressing albeit unevenly. At Finchglow, we are helping drive that progress through capacity development, tech-forward strategies, and a push for stronger data intelligence across the ecosystem. The future will belong to those who can blend service excellence with smart, scalable infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, the workshop brought together employees from across Nigeria to engage with the latest industry trends, unpack technological shifts and strengthen service delivery.