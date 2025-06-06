Tope Olowoniyan takes on fatherhood, returns with new talk show

By Benjamin Njoku

Tope Olowoniyan’s new talk show, “The Father’s Path,” which premieres on Sunday, June 15, on Tope Olowoniyan TV on YouTube, takes a poignant look at fatherhood, inspired by her own experiences growing up without her biological father.

Instead of blame, Tope’s approach focuses on understanding and appreciation. She reflects on her childhood, shaped by her grandfather’s presence and love. The talk show is a way for Tope to pay tribute to her grandfather and many others like him who have made a positive impact on their families.

“The Father’s Path was created in loving memory of my grandfather, Mr. Peter Olowoniyan, a quiet, steady man whose presence shaped me more than he probably ever knew. I wanted to honor him, and in doing so, honor so many others like him,” Tope further explained.

The actress recalled how she grew up without enjoying fatherly care and tenderness.

“If you’ve followed my journey, then you know how much I care about telling stories that move people – stories that stir emotion, spark healing, and remind us of who we are. From My Favorite Christmas Memory, to Love Notes with Tope, to Lights, Camera, It’s My Turn, each show has carried a piece of my heart,” said the actress.

Each episode of the show brings together two Nigerian men from different generations, an older father and a younger one, to share their stories and experiences. The premiere episode features notable guests, including Bimbo Manuel, Daniel Etim Effiong, Ali Nuhu, Rabiu Rikadawa, Yemi Solade, and Lanre Adediwura, who will share their stories and insights on what it means to be a man and a dad in today’s world. The Father’s Path” showcases various aspects of fatherhood, challenging stereotypes and promoting a deeper understanding of the role. Through storytelling, the show aims to spark healing, connection, and a sense of community among viewers. Tope is indeed creating a safe space for guests to open up, fostering empathy and understanding.