Top Nollywood actresses yet to feature in cinema movies

By Ayo Onikoyi

While cinema releases have become the benchmark for big-budget productions, a significant number of talented actresses have built impressive careers without ever featuring in cinema movies. These women have thrived primarily in direct-to-video productions, streaming platforms, TV series, and online content—proving that success in Nollywood isn’t limited to the silver screen. Here are five of such actresses.

Destiny Etiko

Though Destiny Etiko is one of the most talked-about actresses today, especially on social media, her film career has largely bypassed the cinema circuit. She is hugely popular for her roles in Asaba Nollywood films, often filled with glamour, melodrama, and strong female leads. Her brand thrives on volume and digital virality rather than box office numbers

Queen Nwokoye

Known for her dominance in Asaba Nollywood (the non-cinema, home-video-driven wing of Nollywood), Queen Nwokoye has carved a niche for herself playing strong, traditional, and often comedic characters. With a career spanning over a decade, she is best known for her roles in films like Chetanna and Ada Mbano. Despite her fame and acclaim, Queen has never starred in a major cinema release, yet she remains one of the most recognized faces in traditional Nollywood.

Eve Esin

Eve Esin rose to prominence through her stellar performances in emotional and traditional roles often distributed directly to DVD and, more recently, YouTube channels. Her acting range and versatility have made her a household name in home video circles. However, her filmography remains focused on non-cinema projects, illustrating how the video market can sustain long, lucrative careers.

Rachael Okonkwo (Nkoli Nwa Nsukka)

Best known for her role in the Nkoli Nwa Nsukka series, Rachael Okonkwo’s fame skyrocketed through regional-language productions and online content. While many of her fans assume she has featured in cinema movies, her work remains centered on video films and indigenous storytelling without theatrical releases

Chacha Eke Faani

Chacha Eke became known for her emotionally intense roles in non-cinema movies, often portraying characters experiencing extreme hardship or psychological trauma. Her performances consistently trend online, particularly on digital Nollywood platforms. To date, her name is yet to appear in a major cinema production, yet she commands a loyal following.

Why Some Actresses Skip the Cinema Route

The reasons why these actresses haven’t ventured into cinema movies vary. Some are tied to specific regional production hubs (like Asaba or Enugu), where the industry still heavily favors direct-to-video formats. Others may not have had access to the networks or resources tied to big-budget cinema productions, which often favor a different crop of talent.

Additionally, the economics of cinema distribution in Nigeria can be risky for both producers and actors. For many, online streaming platforms and DVD sales offer faster returns and wider reach, especially in rural and semi-urban areas where cinema infrastructure is limited.