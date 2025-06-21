Top Lagos cultist finally arrested

The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested a 44-year-old suspected hired killer and cultist kingpin believed to be terrorising the Mushin area of the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

He stated that the suspect was apprehended at his hideout in Agbado, Ogun State, after several failed attempts by the Police Tactical Squad.

“Today, operatives of the Tactical Squad, during a special operation codenamed ‘Silence, Speed and Surprise’, successfully trailed and arrested the notorious suspect.

“He had been operating alongside multiple gangs and hoodlums, causing chaos across Mushin and surrounding areas for years,” Hundeyin added.

He described the suspect as the most wanted in recent Lagos criminal history, noting that the arrest marked a milestone in tackling violent crimes.

The suspect reportedly led several violent operations, including armed robberies, cold-blooded murders, kidnappings, and cult killings in Mushin, from 2009 to 2024.

“His criminal reign spread fear among residents and posed a significant threat to peace and order in Mushin and other parts of Lagos,” Hundeyin said

He noted that the suspect’s actions had traumatised families, causing untold pain and horror among victims and their communities.

“In spite of fleeing from state to state for years, the Command never relented in its mission to bring him to justice,” he added.

Police operatives raided his Mushin residence and recovered a cache of weapons and incriminating items used during his criminal operations.

Recovered items include two AK-47 rifles, a K2 rifle, red ryder rifle, three pump actions, two locally made pistols and various rounds of ammunition.

Also recovered were five magazines, 57 live cartridges, 70 5.56mm ammunition, 27 9mm rounds, one expended 5.56mm shell, a dagger and three walkie-talkies.

Police also found nine international passports belonging to different individuals during the raid on his residence.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Owohunwa Jimoh, has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police, SCID, to broaden the investigation and apprehend accomplices.

Four families have already identified the suspect as responsible for the killings of their children and relatives.

The Police Commissioner assured Lagos residents that their safety remains the Command’s top priority.

Jimoh praised the officers involved for their courage and urged citizens to support police efforts with timely and credible information.

“The suspect remains in custody under tight security and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

“The Command remains committed to making Lagos unsafe for criminals while protecting residents and visitors,” the CP said.

Jimoh encouraged residents to stay alert, report suspicious activity, and await the outcome of the investigation, which will be made public.