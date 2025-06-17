Top 5 phones with 64GB storage under ₦250,000

By Igwe Patrick

In a country where inflation is rising and the naira keeps falling, Nigerians are turning to affordable phones with 64GB storage and more as a smart way to stay connected without breaking the bank.

Several devices now offer 5G capability, large batteries, storage and decent cameras, all while remaining within a ₦250,000 budget.

These phones are particularly attractive to remote workers, students, content creators, and anyone who relies on fast connectivity and reliable performance without wanting to splurge.

With ₦250,000 or less, here are five standout smartphones that come with 64GB of storage and a lot more.

Xiaomi Redmi 13C



A solid all-rounder, the Redmi 13C offers a smooth 90Hz display that enhances daily usage, from browsing to watching videos. Its Helio G85 processor handles everyday tasks well, while the 50MP rear camera and 5000mAh battery add to its practicality. The phone runs Android 13 and is available in variants with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

Price range: ₦132,000 to ₦175,000.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G



For those looking for the assurance of a global brand, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G delivers. It comes with a long-lasting 5000mAh battery and triple rear cameras (50MP main sensor), all housed in a sturdy build. Most notably, it supports 5G connectivity, a rarity in this price range.

Current price: Around ₦161,000.

Poco M4 Pro 5G



If high-speed internet and gaming performance are top priorities, the Poco M4 Pro 5G is a compelling choice. Equipped with the Dimensity 810 chip, this phone balances power efficiency and performance. With a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 5000mAh battery, it’s a great option for users who want modern features without overspending.



Oppo A17



Ideal for students and budget-conscious buyers, the Oppo A17 is remarkably affordable while still offering a solid 50MP primary camera and a robust 5000mAh battery. It doesn’t have 5G, but for under ₦120,000, the trade-offs are acceptable. With a Helio G35 processor and 4GB RAM, it handles basic tasks smoothly.



Samsung Galaxy A24



Known for its excellent Super AMOLED screen and reliable camera setup, the Samsung Galaxy A24 delivers a premium feel at an accessible price. It uses the Exynos 1280 processor and packs in a 5000mAh battery alongside a 50MP triple camera system. As part of the Samsung ecosystem, it also benefits from consistent software updates.



