Top 5 African countries dominating sports betting in 2025

The sports betting industry in African countries continues to expand rapidly, fueled by mobile technology, youth engagement, and increasing internet penetration.

A recent rapid survey conducted by GeoPoll in April 2025 sheds light on shifting regional trends and reveals the top African countries leading in sports betting participation.

The survey, which polled 4,191 youth across Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, and Uganda, highlights a growing enthusiasm for sports betting among young people, especially men in urban areas.

While the sample was not fully demographically representative, it still offers valuable insights into Africa’s dynamic betting landscape.

2025 Betting Among African Countries

The 2025 survey results indicate a significant shift in regional betting trends, with South Africa overtaking Kenya to become the top country in terms of sports betting participation. Below are the top five African countries dominating the sports betting space based on reported participation rates:

1. South Africa – 83% Participation

South Africa has emerged as the new continental leader in sports betting. With 83% of surveyed youth reporting that they had placed a bet, the country showcases a mature betting market supported by robust infrastructure and regulatory frameworks. The high penetration of smartphones and mobile apps has made betting not only accessible but also culturally mainstream among urban youth.

2. Kenya – 79% Participation

Once Africa’s frontrunner in sports betting, Kenya now takes second place with 79% of respondents engaged in betting. Despite the drop, Kenya remains a major force, especially due to its widespread use of USSD and mobile money platforms, which have enabled even low-income earners to participate in betting activities. Sports betting remains particularly popular among young men, often centered around football matches.

3. Tanzania – 74% Participation

Tanzania continues its upward trajectory with 74% of surveyed youth actively betting. This growth reflects the country’s increasing digital access and the popularity of local and international football leagues. The government has also shown interest in regulating and taxing the industry, recognizing its economic significance.

4. Nigeria – 73% Participation

With 73% of Nigerian respondents engaged in betting, Africa’s most populous country ranks fourth by participation rate. However, due to its massive population, Nigeria likely holds the largest absolute number of bettors on the continent. Betting in Nigeria is largely driven by football fandom, youth unemployment, and the promise of quick financial gain.

5. Uganda – 72% Participation

Uganda follows closely with 72% participation, showcasing a vibrant and youthful betting culture. Mobile betting platforms have become increasingly common in both urban and semi-urban areas. Despite economic challenges, betting remains an accessible form of entertainment and, for some, a perceived source of income.

Conducted via the GeoPoll mobile app, the study’s sample consisted of 68% males and 32% females, with the majority of participants aged 25–34 (50%), followed by 18–24 (30%), and over 35 (20%). The focus on younger, mobile-savvy individuals paints a vivid picture of the continent’s most active betting demographic.

