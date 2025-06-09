Top 4 most impactful June 12 protests that shook Nigeria

June 12 protests.

June 12 holds a symbolic meaning in Nigeria’s democratic journey. It is originally the date of the annulled presidential election believed to have been won by Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola (MKO) in 1993.

In 2028, former President Muhammadu Buhari officially changed Nigeria’s Democracy Day celebration from May 29 to June 12 in commemoration of the 1993 presidential election annulled by the military government of General Ibrahim Babangida.

June 12 has evolved into a national day for the remembrance of the struggles that eventually led to a stable return to democracy in 1999. It has become a rallying point for civil action — especially protests.

Below are five historic moments when June 12 protesters made headlines in Nigeria.

June 12, 1994 — The Original Protest for Abiola’s Mandate

Following the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, nationwide protests erupted as Nigerians took to the streets demanding Abiola’s mandate to be reinstated.

The massive protests dubbed led by pro-democracy groups like NADECO challenged the military regime and reinforced the call for democracy.

June 12, 2019 — First Official Democracy Day

The first official Democracy Day after Buhari moved the celebration to June 12 was marked with civil action as activists seized the occasion to demand deeper democratic reforms, police accountability, and action against corruption.

Hours before the celebration, the then President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Sunday Asefon, declared June 12 a day of protest across the country due to the worsening insecurity and its effects on students.

Other human rights activists, including Yoruba Nation agitators, held ‘peaceful rallies’ across the Southwest region, calling on President Buhari to address insecurity.

June 12, 2021 — RevolutionNow and anti-Government Rallies

In 2021, a memorial protest focusing on bad governance was staged at Ojota in Lagos. Many youths, activists and members of the #RevolutionNow group stormed the Gani Fawehinmi Park to protest against President Buhari’s government.

The protest led to a confrontation between the youth and security officials as the police operatives of the Lagos State Police Command fired teargas canisters at them.

June 12, 2024 — Take IT Back Movement

In 2024, the Yele Sowore-led demonstration under the ‘Revolution Now’ banner stormed the streets with a ‘Take it Back’ campaign, demanding economic reforms and an end to police brutality and kidnapping.

Some of the protesters wearing ‘Revolution Now’ jackets were arrested in Ibadan while police fought demonstrators with teargas in other parts of the country.

