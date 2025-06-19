Top 10 strongest currencies in the world in 2025

By Igwe Patrick



Generally, there’s a misconception about the value of currencies in the world. Most people hold the US dollar in high regard because it’s mostly used for foreign trade. But you’d be surprised at where the US Dollar stands amongst other world currencies.

Here’s a run down of the most valued currencies in the world, based on the number of units of foreign currency you’d receive in exchange for one US dollar, per Forbes.

1. Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)



The Kuwaiti Dinar is still the strongest currency in the world in 2025. It’s used only in Kuwait, a small but wealthy country in the Middle East. Kuwait’s economy is powered by its massive oil reserves, and the government keeps a tight grip on its monetary policy. The dinar’s high value comes from this strong economic foundation and a steady currency peg that keeps it stable.

2. Bahraini Dinar (BHD)



Next is the Bahraini Dinar, used in Bahrain, another Gulf country that relies heavily on oil exports. Even though Bahrain is small, its economy is closely tied to the global financial system and its currency is pegged to the US dollar. That stability helps the Bahraini Dinar maintain one of the highest exchange rates in the world.

3. Omani Rial (OMR)



The Omani Rial comes in third. It’s the official currency of Oman, which sits on the southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula. Oman has a mix of oil wealth, political stability and cautious economic planning. Like Bahrain, its currency is pegged to the US dollar, which adds to its strength and reliability.

4. Jordanian Dinar (JOD)



Then there’s the Jordanian Dinar, used in Jordan. Unlike some of its wealthier Gulf neighbours, Jordan doesn’t have major oil reserves, but it does have a very stable financial system. Its currency is also pegged to the US dollar, and over the years Jordan has built a reputation for sound economic management despite regional challenges.

5. British Pound Sterling (GBP)



The British Pound Sterling is next. It’s used throughout the United Kingdom and is one of the oldest currencies still in use today. London is a global financial hub, and the UK’s strong institutions and economic influence help keep the pound among the world’s strongest currencies.

5. Gibraltar Pound (GIP)



The Gibraltar Pound is used in Gibraltar, a small British Overseas Territory near Spain. Even though it’s a separate currency, it’s pegged at the same value as the British pound and used interchangeably. Its value reflects the strength of the UK economy and Gibraltar’s close ties to it.

6. Cayman Islands Dollar (KYD)



In the Caribbean, the Cayman Islands Dollar stands out. It’s used in the Cayman Islands, a territory known for its banking and offshore financial services. The currency is pegged to the US dollar and benefits from the territory’s strict financial regulations and stable economy.

7. Swiss Franc (CHF)



Switzerland’s Swiss Franc is one of the most trusted currencies in the world. It’s used in both Switzerland and Liechtenstein. Known for its political neutrality and strong financial sector, Switzerland offers a level of security and stability that makes the franc a safe choice for investors and central banks alike.

8. Euro (EUR)



The Euro is used by 20 countries in the European Union, including big economies like Germany, France and Italy. Even though these countries have different levels of economic strength, the shared euro system is backed by the collective might of the Eurozone, which gives it lasting value and influence globally.

9. US Dollar (USD)



Finally, the US Dollar might not be the strongest by exchange rate, but it’s the most widely used and held currency in the world. It’s the main reserve currency for many countries and is accepted almost everywhere. Despite ups and downs, the strength of the US economy and its central role in global trade keep the dollar high on the list.

Vanguard News