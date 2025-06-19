Top 10 most in-demand jobs for foreigners in Canada 2025

Canada’s job market is evolving rapidly, shaped by technological advancement, demographic changes and economic trends. For foreigners seeking employment or planning to immigrate, knowing which roles are in high demand can offer a strategic advantage.

Drawing from data by Statistics Canada, Job Bank, Indeed and LinkedIn, here’s a breakdown of the top 10 most sought-after jobs for foreign workers in Canada in 2025, according to Canadim.

1. Registered Nurse (RN)

The healthcare sector remains one of Canada’s most critical areas of labour shortage. With an ageing population and growing healthcare needs, registered nurses are consistently in demand across the country. Many provinces target RNs in their Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) draws, and multiple immigration pathways exist for foreign-trained nurses.

Average Salary: $70,000 – $100,000+

Top Paying Regions: Alberta, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Yukon

Education: Bachelor’s degree + provincial registration

2. Software Engineer

As Canada’s tech ecosystem continues to grow, software engineers remain among the most in-demand professionals. Many provinces conduct targeted PNP draws for tech workers, and Express Entry remains a key immigration route for these candidates, especially via the Federal Skilled Worker Program.

Average Salary: $90,000 – $110,000

Top Paying Regions: Prince Edward Island, Quebec, British Columbia

Education: Bachelor’s degree

3. Early Childhood Educator (ECE)

ECEs play a key role in supporting children’s early learning and development. Recognised as essential to the education system, ECEs are frequently listed as eligible occupations in various provincial immigration programs.

Average Salary: $35,000 – $55,000

Top Paying Regions: British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick

Education: 2–4 year ECE program (varies by province)

4. Welder

Skilled trades like welding are in growing demand due to retirements and infrastructure projects. Canada is projected to add 23,000 new welding jobs by 2028, making this an excellent opportunity for skilled foreign tradespeople.

Average Salary: $47,000 – $71,000

Top Paying Regions: Alberta, British Columbia, Northwest Territories

Education: Trade certification or on-site training

5. Electrician

Electricians are essential for both residential and industrial projects and are increasingly needed due to Canada’s push toward renewable energy and infrastructure development. Many electricians are recruited through the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP) and PNPs.

Average Salary: $60,000 – $86,000

Top Paying Regions: Alberta, Quebec, Saskatchewan

Education: Apprenticeship and/or trade certification

6. Pharmacist

Pharmacists are key healthcare professionals involved in medication distribution and consultation. They can work in hospitals, retail pharmacies, or independently. Each province regulates pharmacists separately, requiring licensure through the Pharmacy Examining Board of Canada (PEBC).

Average Salary: $75,000 – $135,000

Top Paying Regions: Quebec, Alberta, Ontario

Education: Bachelor of Pharmacy + PEBC certification

7. Truck Driver

With logistics being a cornerstone of Canada’s economy, truck drivers are consistently in demand across all provinces. High turnover and retirements are opening up numerous opportunities for foreign drivers with the proper training and licensing.

Average Salary: $45,000 – $70,000

Top Paying Regions: Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario

Education: Driver training + appropriate licensing

8. Administrative Assistant

Administrative assistants are vital to business operations, offering organisational support across sectors. Their demand continues to grow in 2025, and provinces like Ontario and Manitoba often include them in PNP invitations.

Average Salary: $45,000 – $60,000

Top Paying Regions: Ontario, Manitoba, Quebec

Education: High school diploma; college certificate preferred

9. Accountant

Accountants play a crucial role in helping businesses manage finances, comply with tax laws, and make strategic decisions. This profession is consistently included in federal and provincial immigration programs due to its importance.

Average Salary: $65,000 – $90,000

Top Paying Regions: Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario

Education: Business diploma or bachelor’s degree

10. Social Worker

Canada’s growing focus on mental health, youth services and community development is driving demand for social workers. This role is a top priority in category-based selections in Express Entry and many PNPs.

Average Salary: $45,000 – $90,000

Top Paying Regions: Nunavut, Northwest Territories, Saskatchewan

Education: Degree in social work, psychology, or related field