Top 10 countries with the fastest internet speed in 2025

In 2025, global internet speed rankings continue to reveal much about a country’s digital infrastructure, affordability, and technological advancement.

According to the latest real-time data compiled from Speedtest – a platform used daily by millions to test connection quality – Qatar leads the world in mobile internet speeds, with a blistering average of 286.42 Mbps.

The rankings reflect the genuine experience of users around the world and offer valuable insight for travelers, digital nomads, and businesses evaluating global connectivity.

The data also factors in mobile data pricing, making it easier to weigh both speed and cost.

1. Qatar

Qatar ranks first globally in mobile internet speed in 2025, with an average of 286.42 Mbps. The country’s consistent investment in digital infrastructure, particularly around its smart city initiatives and 5G rollout, has paid off. Mobile data remains affordable at $2.40, offering both speed and value.

2. UAE

The United Arab Emirates comes in second with 284.21 Mbps. Known for its tech-forward cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the UAE has heavily prioritized telecommunications infrastructure. Though slightly more expensive at $4.61 per GB, the quality of service is among the best in the world.

3. Kuwait

Kuwait takes the third spot with 216.96 Mbps. What sets Kuwait apart is not only its high speed but also its remarkably low mobile data cost—just $0.52. This makes it one of the most cost-effective countries for internet users.

4. South Korea

South Korea, long recognized as a global tech leader, offers 173.95 Mbps in average mobile internet speed. While its data is pricier at $5.01, the country’s reliable and densely connected network supports a tech-savvy population and widespread smart services.

5. Denmark

Denmark ranks fifth with 157.94 Mbps and impressively low mobile data pricing at $0.69. Its strong digital infrastructure and push toward nationwide 5G adoption have made it a model for connectivity in Europe.

6. China

China delivers fast and extremely affordable internet, with average speeds of 144.85 Mbps and mobile data priced at only $0.38 per GB. As the world’s largest internet market, China’s blend of scale, speed, and low cost is unmatched.

7. Norway

Norway maintains high speeds at 141.40 Mbps. Despite its mountainous terrain and scattered population, the country has developed a resilient mobile network. The average mobile data price is $4.07, reflecting its high standard of living.

8. Iceland

Iceland, with an average speed of 136.91 Mbps and data priced at $1.08, benefits from its compact geography and strong public investment in technology. It consistently ranks high in digital readiness and broadband penetration.

9. Netherlands

The Netherlands offers 134.15 Mbps internet speeds. Known for its efficient urban planning and digital innovation, it provides reliable connectivity with a data cost of $1.61 per GB, making it an attractive destination for tech users.

10. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia rounds out the top ten with 125.19 Mbps. The kingdom has rapidly improved its telecom infrastructure in recent years, with ongoing efforts to diversify its economy through tech and digital services. Mobile data is competitively priced at $1.49.

