Samsung A33 5G Phone

As 5G networks continue to expand across Nigeria, owning a smartphone that supports the next generation of mobile internet is becoming increasingly essential.

Fortunately, you don’t need to break the bank to enjoy blazing-fast connectivity, smooth streaming and better gaming performance. With a budget of ₦200,000 or less, you can now get powerful 5G phones packed with impressive specs.

Here’s our curated list of the Top 10 5G phones under ₦200,000 you can buy in Nigeria in 2025:

1. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Price: ₦173,000 – ₦190,000

Display: 6.4″ Super AMOLED, 90Hz

Processor: Exynos 1280

RAM/Storage: 6GB/128GB (expandable)

Cameras: 48MP Quad Rear | 13MP Front

Battery: 5,000mAh, 25W fast charging

Samsung’s reputation for quality shows in the A33. With its AMOLED screen, reliable processor and robust camera system, it offers one of the most balanced performances in this price range.

2. Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G

Price: ₦195,000 – ₦199,000

Display: 6.8″ FHD+ IPS LCD, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810

RAM/Storage: 8GB/256GB

Cameras: 64MP Rear | 16MP Front

Battery: 5,000mAh, 33W fast charging

A camera powerhouse for photo lovers. Smooth scrolling, good daylight shots and enough RAM for multitasking make it a superb choice for creators on a budget.

3. Nokia X10 5G

Price: ₦160,000 – ₦175,000

Display: 6.67″ FHD+ IPS LCD

Processor: Snapdragon 480

RAM/Storage: 6GB/128GB

Cameras: 48MP Quad Rear | 8MP Front

Battery: 4,470mAh, 18W charging

Built tough with Nokia’s signature durability, it runs clean Android One for bloat-free performance and regular updates. Great for users who prefer simplicity and long-term support.

4. Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G

Price: ₦195,000 – ₦200,000

Display: 6.7″ AMOLED

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810

RAM/Storage: 8GB/128GB

Cameras: 108MP Rear | 16MP Front

Battery: 5,000mAh, 33W fast charging

A great combo of camera strength and display quality. The 108MP camera is particularly rare in this price range, making it ideal for photography enthusiasts.

5. Nokia G60 5G

Price: ₦190,000 – ₦197,000

Display: 6.58″ IPS LCD, 120Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 695

RAM/Storage: 6GB/128GB

Cameras: 50MP Triple Rear | 8MP Front

Battery: 4,500mAh, 20W fast charging

Another stock Android offering from Nokia, this one brings a fast refresh rate and a capable Snapdragon chip. Great for Android purists and efficient users.

6. Infinix Zero 5G (2023 Model)

Price: ₦160,000 – ₦170,000

Display: 6.78″ IPS LCD

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 920

RAM/Storage: 8GB/128GB

Cameras: 50MP Triple Rear | 16MP Front

Battery: 5,000mAh, 33W fast charging

With upgraded internals and sleek design, this is a stylish option for students, professionals and gamers who want performance without overspending.

7. Tecno Pova 5G

Price: ₦145,000 – ₦155,000

Display: 6.9″ FHD+ IPS LCD

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 900

RAM/Storage: 8GB/128GB

Cameras: 50MP Rear | 16MP Front

Battery: 6,000mAh, 18W charging

Perfect for heavy users and gamers. Its massive battery and big screen make it ideal for long viewing and gaming sessions.

8. Tecno Spark 10 5G

Price: ₦120,000 – ₦130,000

Display: 6.6″ HD+ IPS LCD, 90Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6020

RAM/Storage: 8GB/128GB

Cameras: 50MP Rear | 8MP Front

Battery: 5,000mAh, 18W charging

One of the cheapest 5G phones on the market. It offers solid performance, great RAM capacity, and a high-refresh screen at an unbeatable price.

9. Oppo A74 5G

Price: ₦140,000 – ₦150,000

Display: 6.5″ IPS LCD, 90Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 480

RAM/Storage: 6GB/128GB

Cameras: 48MP Quad Rear | 16MP Front

Battery: 5,000mAh, 18W fast charging

A dependable mid-ranger with great battery life and sleek design. Great for users who value brand reliability and smooth UI.

10. Vivo V23e 5G

Price: ₦185,000 – ₦195,000

Display: 6.44″ AMOLED

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810

RAM/Storage: 8GB/128GB

Cameras: 50MP Rear | 44MP Selfie

Battery: 4,050mAh, 44W fast charging

Sleek, stylish, and selfie-focused. If front camera quality is your priority, this is the best choice under ₦200K.

From Samsung’s polished Galaxy A33 to Tecno’s feature-packed Camon 19 Pro 5G, there’s a wide range of excellent 5G phones under ₦200,000 in Nigeria. Whether you’re a gamer, content creator, selfie lover or productivity enthusiast, there’s something on this list for you.