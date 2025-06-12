Tinubu’s stance on opposition party crises worrisome – CUPP

President Bola Tinubu.

By John Alechenu – Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has expressed deep concern over President Bola Tinubu’s recent remarks, in which he appeared to welcome the internal crises currently affecting Nigeria’s opposition parties.

Speaking to Vanguard on Thursday, the CUPP’s National Secretary, Chief Peter Ameh, described the president’s comments as “disturbing” and a potential threat to Nigeria’s democratic values.

“His statement suggests not only awareness of the turmoil within these parties, but also raises questions about his administration’s role in fostering such instability,” Ameh said.

He continued, “For a leader tasked with upholding democratic values, Tinubu’s apparent glee at the opposition’s struggles is alarming. No true democrat revels in the weakening of political rivals, as a vibrant opposition is essential to a healthy democracy.”

Ameh argued that the president’s claim that neither he nor the All Progressives Congress (APC) is interested in creating a one-party state contradicts his own behavior and public statements.

“The president’s words, spoken from both sides of his mouth, betray an unsettling agenda that could jeopardize Nigeria’s democratic future,” he added.

According to the CUPP, the ongoing internal crises within opposition parties are not coincidental. Ameh pointed to long-standing suspicions among Nigerians about the federal government’s involvement in orchestrating these conflicts—a suspicion he said has now been reinforced by Tinubu’s own comments.

“Reports of government allies, including serving ministers, boasting on national television about their efforts to destabilize opposition parties lend credence to these concerns,” he said. “Such actions are not only undemocratic but dangerous. They erode the foundational principles of choice and freedom of association.”

Ameh warned that undermining opposition parties risks stifling political participation and narrowing the diversity of voices needed in a democracy.

“This deliberate attempt to weaken political rivals signals a troubling drift toward authoritarianism—where dissent is suppressed and power consolidated under a single ruling entity,” he stated.

He cautioned that weakening the opposition would have consequences beyond the short-term political landscape.

“A democracy without a robust opposition is a democracy in name only—stripped of accountability and vulnerable to abuse,” he said. “When citizens are denied viable alternatives, their ability to hold leaders accountable through the ballot box is severely curtailed.”

Ameh concluded by urging President Tinubu to abandon what he called a dangerous path and instead recommit to inclusive and participatory governance.

“Tinubu’s actions—whether direct or through proxies—threaten to entrench a political monopoly that could suffocate Nigeria’s democratic aspirations,” he said. “His disingenuous claim of opposing a one-party state rings hollow when juxtaposed with his administration’s apparent efforts to dismantle the opposition.”

“Nigerians deserve a political system where ideas compete freely—not one where the ruling party manipulates crises to maintain dominance. The president must reverse this course and commit to fostering a truly inclusive democracy, lest he lead the nation down a path of democratic decay.”