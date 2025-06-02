Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda delivering tangible results — Deputy Speaker Kalu

…Inaugurates Over 20,000 Renewed Hope Partners in Abia

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, stating that it is already delivering tangible results across key sectors of the country.

Kalu made this declaration on Sunday during the inauguration of over 20,000 members of the Renewed Hope Partners (RHP) in Bende, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State. The event also witnessed the defection of numerous Young Progressive Party (YPP) members to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at the event, Kalu emphasized that the Renewed Hope Agenda is “not just a slogan, but a comprehensive blueprint for Nigeria’s progress,” citing achievements in economic growth, inflation control, infrastructure, and national inclusion.

He revealed that under the Tinubu administration, Nigeria recorded a 3.84% GDP growth in Q4 2024, with annual growth rising to 3.40% in 2024, up from 2.74% in 2023. Inflation, he said, dropped from 34.6% to 23.71% by May 2025, while food prices for staples like rice, maize, and sorghum declined by over 25% in Q1 2025.

Kalu also highlighted other key achievements: Fuel subsidy removal led to a 50% drop in petrol imports and doubled government revenue to over N9.1 trillion in the first half of 2024.

Forex unification reduced arbitrage and increased investor confidence.

Trade surplus hit N3.42 trillion ($2.25 billion) in Q4 2024, driven by export growth.

Consumer credit access through CREDICORP aims to reach 50% of the workforce by 2030, with N200 billion already committed.

Infrastructure development includes over 260 road projects valued at N208 billion, with major works underway on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and Sokoto-Badagry Highway.

Housing initiatives like the Renewed Hope City and Estate project aim to deliver 100,000 housing units nationwide, focusing on low- and middle-income families.

Kalu also emphasized the significance of the newly established South East Development Commission (SEDC), describing it as a historic milestone in national inclusion.

“For the South East, this marks the end of a long wait. Nearly 50 years since the civil war, we can now say with pride that the federal government has finally made good on its promise of inclusion. The SEDC is fully operational, with a confirmed board and leadership,” he stated.

Addressing the newly inaugurated RHP members, Kalu described them as “grassroots ambassadors of progress” tasked with deepening engagement and carrying the message of the Renewed Hope Agenda to every ward and polling unit in the state.

“Your mandate is clear: ensure that the benefits of national reforms are felt in every household; serve as champions of unity, inclusion, and development; and mobilize support for the Renewed Hope vision ahead of 2027,” he urged.

He concluded by reinforcing that the Renewed Hope Agenda is already yielding results, driven by “collective sacrifice, visionary leadership, and the enduring faith of the Nigerian people.”