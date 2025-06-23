Tinubu’s govt constructs 150km roads in FCT satellite towns in 1 year – Wike

The administration of President Bola Tinubu has constructed not less than 150- kilometres of roads in satellite towns of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) between 2024 and 2025.

The FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike disclosed this in Abuja on Monday, during the inauguration of the newly constructed rural road from A2 Junction (Abuja-Lokoja Expressway) to Pai community in Kwali Area Council of the FCT.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports road was among the 17 projects executed by the FCT Administration and being inaugurated to celebrate Tinubu’s second year in office.

Wike said that the 150km roads consisted of both completed and ongoing projects.

“This shows that the emphasis is not just to improve infrastructure in the city, but also to improve life and other infrastructure in satellite towns,” he said.

He explained that the 15-km A2 to Pai road was executed under emergency intervention after the contract for the construction of Pai to Gumani was awarded.

He added that the Pai to Gumani, another 15-km road, was ongoing and would be completed before the end of the year.

The Minister added that a 13 km road from Gumani to Yangoji had been equally awarded.

“At the end of the day, along the stretch of this road, we will have done about 45 km,” he said.

The minister equally recalled that Tinubu approved six emergency roads in the six area councils of the FCT in the 2024 National Budget.

According to him, the six road projects had been completed and inaugurated in 2024.

“When we were appointed in August 2023, in our supplementary budget, we included six emergency roads in the six area councils, and you provided funds for them in the national budget.

“I want to inform you that these roads have all been completed and inaugurated.

“We are providing these data so that doubting Thomas can go and check whether they are in existence or they are just mere propaganda.”

He identified the roads as the 9km Paikon Kore to Ibwa Road in Gwagwalada Area Council, and 7.2 km Gaba and Tokulo Road in Bwari Area Council.

Also completed and inaugurated were the 5km dualised Kuje township road from Tipper Garage to LEA Secretariat in Kuje Area Council and the 11km Sukuku-Ebo-Yangoji. Road, in Kwali Area Council.

Others are the 5km access road to Saburi I and II in Abuja Municipal Area Council and another 5-kilometre road in Abaji Area Council.

“For the 2025, we will also inaugurate the completed 10km of Aguma Palace, Radio Nigeria and Market Road in Gwagwalada.

“There is also the 18km Nyanya Karshi dual carriageway.

“We are equally going to inaugurate the 7.4 km Dutse Alhaji to Usuma Dam Road and the dualised Ushafa to War College and Army Checkpoint Road, a 16.4 km road and other roads in Bwari Area Council.

“If you calculate the ongoing roads and those completed, within the satellite towns, we have constructed not less than 150 km of roads,” the minister said.

He said that the roads were strategic not only in improving the lives of rural dwellers and economic activities but also in improving security response in satellite towns.