Tinubu’s Government will end killings in North Central – SGF Akume

Senator George Akume.

…Vows to crush perpetrators, urges leaders’ collaboration for peace

By Evelyn Usman

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is fully committed to ending the ongoing bloodshed in Benue State and across the North Central region, declaring that “the days of bloodshed are numbered.”

Addressing journalists at his Makurdi residence on Wednesday, Akume, a former governor of Benue State, said the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration prioritizes the safety and protection of all Nigerians.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda is clear. We will protect our people at all costs. Mr. President has given strict orders that these killers must be fished out and punished,” Akume stated.

His remarks came following President Tinubu’s recent visit to Benue State to assess the security situation firsthand. Akume said the president was visibly moved by the plight of displaced persons and victims of violence.

“When the President came here, he saw firsthand the pains of our people. His directive to security agencies is unambiguous: leave no stone unturned in restoring peace,” he added.

The SGF commended the efforts of security agencies working in volatile communities across the region.

“Our gallant troops and other security operatives are working round the clock. I salute their courage and sacrifice in these difficult times,” he said.

Akume also called on political leaders, traditional rulers, and community stakeholders to close ranks and collaborate in the quest for lasting peace.

“I urge our governor, traditional rulers, lawmakers, and all leaders to speak with one voice. We must set aside our differences and work together for peace,” he appealed.

He further urged support for the peace initiative he introduced during his tenure as governor, calling on the Benue State Government to mobilize all sectors of society to back the process.

Akume disclosed that the federal government, through agencies such as the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), is addressing the humanitarian crisis caused by the conflict. He also emphasized a combined approach of military operations and development initiatives to tackle the root causes of violence.

“We are combining military action with developmental programs to address root causes. I am personally committed to ensuring peace returns to Benue and the North Central. This administration will not rest until Benue people can sleep with their eyes closed. The era of impunity is over,” he declared.

Some internally displaced persons expressed cautious optimism in response to the SGF’s assurances. A community leader from Guma Local Government Area, Terhemen Akor, told Vanguard:

“We have heard many promises before. We hope this time there will be real action.”

The security crisis in Benue and surrounding states, often blamed on banditry and armed herders, has displaced thousands and claimed countless lives. President Tinubu’s visit and Akume’s firm stance are seen as renewed efforts by the federal government to confront the challenge head-on.