Tinubu’s administration not comparable to military regime – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani has dismissed comparisons between President Bola Tinubu’s administration and past military regimes, describing such narratives as dishonest and historically inaccurate.

Speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Wednesday, Sani said critics equating the current democratic government to dictatorship are ignoring the harsh realities of Nigeria’s past under military rule.

“Those comparing Tinubu’s government to military rule are being economical with the truth. It was virtually impossible for us then to organise protests or conferences,” he said. “Some of us went to jail, into exile, and lost loved ones. When people comfortably sit in their living rooms and call this regime a dictatorship, we simply laugh. It’s not true.”

Sani insisted that, despite its imperfections, the current democratic system offers freedoms and civic space that never existed under military rule.

“You cannot say what we have today is worse than military rule. Democracy is not yet 100 per cent, but we are very far from where we came from, and we can do better from here,” he added.

The former lawmaker also weighed in on recent opposition movements against Tinubu, arguing that they are largely driven by personal grievances, exclusion from power, and failed political ambitions, not genuine concern for national interest.

“When you have a group of disgruntled elements who are frustrated and come together, it’s not about the country or the people — it is simply about being excluded from the system,” he said.

Sani described many current opposition figures as members of the same political class they now attack. “It’s not that they are now Marxists or trade unionists confronting a capitalist order — they’re all from the same bourgeois political class. Many of them have been in power since 1999.”

Commenting on ongoing efforts by opposition figures like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to form alliances ahead of 2027, Sani criticised what he called misplaced expectations that the president should resolve internal crises within rival parties.

“It’s unfortunate that the opposition is looking to the president to solve their problems. If there’s a problem in the PDP, NNPP, SDP or any party, and you have members working against the party but refuse to expel or suspend them — then turn to blame the president — that is irresponsible,” he said.

Sani added that President Tinubu, as head of the ruling party, cannot be expected to fix the political structures designed to challenge his government.

Referencing the recent Democracy Day celebrations, Sani praised Tinubu’s role in the June 12 struggle, describing his contributions as “unequalled and unparalleled,” and urged the president to uphold a legacy of tolerance toward public dissent.

“Someone who supported, funded and participated in protests should have a government that is tolerant of protestation,” he said.

The ex-lawmaker also firmly denied claims that Tinubu collaborated with the late military dictator Sani Abacha.