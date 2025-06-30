Tinubu woos East Caribbean states to invest in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu addressing a special joint sitting of the Senate and House of Assembly of Saint Lucia at Sandals Grande, Gros Islet, on Monday.

President Bola Tinubu has called on the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to take advantage of ‘Africa’s largest market’ and invest in Nigeria.

The president described Nigeria as a gateway to Africa’s booming market and urged the island nations to deepen trade, joint ventures and investment ties.

Tinubu made the call on Monday while addressing a special joint session of the Senate and House of Assembly of Saint Lucia.

This is contained in a statement issued by presidential spokesperson Mr Bayo Onanuga.

Onanuga said that the president advocated partnerships in agriculture, manufacturing, and services that would position Nigeria as both a supplier and a destination for OECS exports.

“When I assumed the Office of the President of Nigeria in May 2023, my administration embarked on a series of economic, political and social reforms for sustainable growth and development.

“It is in line with this orientation and to explore areas of cooperation that I decided to undertake this state visit to Saint Lucia.

“In this spirit, I wish to express Nigeria’s readiness to deepen cooperation with the OECS in mutual interest, including trade, investment, health, culture, education, and climate resilience,” Tinubu said.

He emphasised Nigeria’s vast natural resources and large consumer base as assets the OECS can leverage for exports and strategic partnerships.

“Together, we can leverage our respective strengths to attract investment, create jobs, and foster joint ventures that benefit both our peoples.”

The president used the occasion to formally announce the establishment of diplomatic ties between Nigeria and Saint Lucia, calling it a “symbolic bridge” for deeper engagement.

“A symbolic bridge that will provide a gateway in fostering closer ties between both countries”, Tinubu added

He proposed a Joint Commission or Political Consultation Agreement to serve as a structured framework for future cooperation.

To strengthen cultural ties, the presidential aide said that President Tinubu offered full scholarships to students from OECS nations to study in Nigeria.

“I respectfully urge a reciprocal gesture to enable smoother movement of officials and foster closer institutional cooperation.”

He announced Nigeria’s willingness to grant visa waivers for OECS diplomatic and official passport holders.

Tinubu also highlighted shared historical and cultural bonds between Nigeria and Caribbean nations rooted in African heritage and Pan-African ideals.

“Currents shaped by the transatlantic slave trade and colonial subjugation…out of which emerged a shared cultural identity, resilience, and aspiration.

“This occasion serves as a testament to the enduring ideals of Pan-Africanism…among peoples of African descent.”

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to expanding ties with the OECS as a “cherished partner” in Africa’s broader global engagement.

We remain committed to strengthening and expanding the enduring bonds of friendship that unite our regions.”

The president proposed a maritime university collaboration and the extension of Nigeria’s Technical Aid Corps (TAC) to OECS countries.

“I strongly advocate for educational exchange programmes between Nigerian and OECS maritime universities to foster mutual understanding and academic collaboration.”

Addressing climate challenges, Tinubu called for joint research on disaster preparedness, sustainable agriculture, and adaptation strategies.

Reiterating Nigeria’s Afrocentric foreign policy, Tinubu underlined Nigeria’s legacy in Pan-African advocacy and support for global Black solidarity.

“Our foreign policy remains unapologetically Afrocentric.”

Nigeria has long stood at the vanguard of advocacy for the dignity and advancement of Black people worldwide.”

“This was evident from its strong opposition to colonialism and racial injustice to its leadership in the Pan-African movement,” Tinubu said.

He highlighted Nigeria’s cultural richness in music, fashion, cuisine, Nollywood, and literature, calling it Africa’s creative heart.

According to Onanuga, over 300 attendees, including diplomats, officials, and members of the Nigerian community, were present during Tinubu’s address. (NAN)