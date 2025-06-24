Tinubu withholds assent to National Assembly Library Trust Fund amendment bill

President Bola Tinubu

…Cites constitutional, fiscal, and policy contradictions

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has officially declined to sign the National Assembly Library Trust Fund (Establishment) Amendment Bill 2025 into law, citing several constitutional and policy concerns that, if left unaddressed, could undermine existing government frameworks and set what he described as an “unsustainable precedent.”

In a formal communication addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and read during plenary by the Speaker, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, President Tinubu acknowledged the noble intentions behind the proposed amendment but highlighted specific provisions that conflict with settled federal laws and policies.

“Notwithstanding the laudable objectives of the legislation, certain provisions contained therein go against the settled law and policies of the Federal Government of Nigeria,” the President stated in his letter.

According to the letter, the President identified problematic areas including the funding structure for agencies under the National Assembly, taxation of national entities, matters relating to public service remuneration, as well as stipulations around age and years of service.

“If this bill becomes law, these provisions will establish an unsustainable precedent against the public interest,” Tinubu warned.

While he refrained from detailing each conflicting provision, the President emphasised that the bill, in its current form, poses legal and fiscal risks that could affect public sector governance and the administration of national institutions.

He urged lawmakers to revisit the legislation and address the highlighted concerns.

“I hope that the House of Representatives will take necessary steps to fix the identified issues with the legislation,” he added.

The bill, which seeks to amend the Act establishing the National Assembly Library Trust Fund, aims to improve funding mechanisms and expand the scope of the library’s services. However, the rejection now sends it back to the legislature for reconsideration or possible override.