Tinubu withholds assent to National Assembly Library Trust Fund amendment bill

President Bola Tinubu

By Henry Umoru & Gift ChapiOdekina

Abuja—President Bola Tinubu has officially declined to sign the National Assembly Library Trust Fund (Establishment) Amendment Bill 2025 into law, citing several constitutional and policy concerns that, if left unaddressed, could undermine existing government frameworks and set what he described as an “unsustainable precedent.”

In a formal communication addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, which was read during plenary by the speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, yesterday, Tinubu acknowledged the noble intentions behind the proposed amendment but highlighted specific provisions that conflicted with settled federal laws and policies.

“Notwithstanding the laudable objectives of the legislation, certain provisions contained therein go against the settled law and policies of the Federal Government of Nigeria,” the President stated in his letter.

According to the letter, the President identified problematic areas, including the funding structure for agencies under the National Assembly, taxation of national entities, matters relating to public service remuneration, as well as stipulations around age and years of service.

“If this bill becomes law, these provisions will establish an unsustainable precedent against the public interest,” Tinubu warned.

The bill, which seeks to amend the Act establishing the National Assembly Library Trust Fund, aims to improve funding mechanisms and expand the scope of the library’s services.

Speaking with Vanguard on the development yesterday, Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu (APC Ekiti South), said there was no rift between the executive and the legislative arms as they remained partners in progress.

He said: “There’s no rift between the legislature and the executive. We remain partners in progress. It’s no friction for the Executive to alert the National Assembly any noticeable or perceived grey area in any bill sent for Executive assent. This does not imply a rejection or misunderstanding.”

Reacting to the development, spokesman of the House, Clement Jimbo, and his deputy, Phillip Agbese, dismissed any suggestion of a clash between the two arms of government.

“There is no friction. The President has the constitutional right to decline assent, just as the National Assembly has the right to override the veto if necessary.

‘’In most cases, the President will attach observations that highlight areas of legal conflict, and it’s our responsibility to address them,’’ Jimbo said.

Echoing the same sentiment, Agbese said: “These are two independent arms of government working together to deliver good governance. The President pointed out some conflicting legal provisions with existing laws. We’ll go back to the drawing board and refine the bill.

“The National Assembly Library is not just for lawmakers, it is a national institution meant to serve all Nigerians.’’

Both lawmakers affirmed the legislature’s commitment to supporting the executive in delivering on its economic agenda and maintaining institutional harmony.