Tinubu to Sanwo-Olu: It’s all over now, all is forgiven

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday declared that he had forgiven Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and was no longer angry with him, saying, “It’s all over now. All is forgiven.”

The president’s remark followed a closed-door meeting with members of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), who had come to plead on behalf of the governor and others perceived to have fallen out of favour with Tinubu.

Chairman of the GAC, Alhaji Tajudeen Olusi, who received the president in Lagos, acknowledged that Tinubu had been unhappy with some individuals in the state, particularly the governor, and appealed for forgiveness.

Sources at the meeting confirmed that Tinubu reassured those present that he held no grudges, particularly against Sanwo-Olu.

In response, the governor and several GAC members prostrated before the president in a show of remorse and appeasement.

Reports indicate that the meeting did not delve into the specifics of the disagreement between the president and the governor. Rather, it focused on reconciliation, with the president accepting the plea for forgiveness.