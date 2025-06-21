You won’t regret joining APC, Tinubu tells Eno; Fubara, Diri – Akpabio

From left: APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje; Governor Eno, and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

By Egufe Yafugborhi, UYO

GOVERNOR Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state on Saturday led the ‘On your mandate will shall stand’ chant in glorification of President Bola Tinubu in appreciation of his (Eno’s) formal reception into the All Progressives Congress (APC) following his defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Tinubu, presenting the APC flag to Eno at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, assured the governor that he would not regret the defection as his state stands to gain preferential federal attention for dumping the PDP for the ruling party.

Represented by Vice President Kasshim Shetima, the President said, “We move forward not by clinging to what divides us, but by running around what unites us.

“Your (Eno) decision to come to the APC is one you will never regret. No one will question your place here. The party is your home. You will not be humiliated, will not be frustrated.”

APC National Chairman, Abdulahi Ganduje, commended Eno on the choice to exit “national isolation” with the defection PDP to go into the APC to contribute to national integration, adding the development makes it easy for the President to direct federal projects to Akwa Ibom and the South South.”

Ganduje scored Eno high on his achievements at the helms of Akwa Ibom government, adding that it is indicative of him having good working relationship with Emmanuel Udom, his predecessor.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said, “This is not defection, this is a movement. After Governor Eno, Rivers state will tumble, then Bayelsa will join. Come 2027, the South South would go one way, vote President Tinubu.”

Expressing his gratitude on the development, Governor Eno said, “We (he and PDP defectors) have taken risk by moving to the center to get federal attention for execution of lingering Ibom Deepsea Port and other federal interventions.”

The governors of Delta, Lagos, Cross River, Imo, Enonyi, Kogi, Kebbi, Ekiti, Ondo, Edo, Kwara and Gombe states were among dignitaries who graced the occasion.