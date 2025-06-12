Tinubu, the Niger Delta and a match made in Heaven

Dennis Otuaro

The Niger Delta has never had it so good, enjoying a period of peace, stability and development. Although some challenges remain, the last two years under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have indeed been momentous for the region. Consequently, age-old grievances are melting away, hope is renewed, and the cry of marginalisation, which the area had been known for, is gradually fading as a result of this administration’s deliberate policies and interventions.

The first pointer that the President meant business for the Niger Delta was at his inauguration on that fateful day in May, 2023. He had pledged that: “Whether from the winding creeks of the Niger Delta, the vastness of the northern savannah, the boardrooms of Lagos, the bustling capital of Abuja, or the busy markets of Onitsha, you are all my people. As your president, I shall serve with prejudice toward none but compassion and amity towards all.’’

Two years on, the President has indeed kept that promise, with development strides and appointment of Niger Deltans into key government portfolios and roles. For me, as I listened to him on that inauguration morning, little did I know that I would be one of his foot soldiers to take the message of renewed hope and development ‘’to the winding creeks of the Niger Delta’’.

I was appointed in March 2024 as the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, amidst keen competition for the role. I was selected, I believe, due to my academic and professional records and my history as a person who has been involved in the Niger Delta’s struggle for justice, equity, greater say in resource management, and a better life for our people.

Since my appointment, I have contributed my modest quota to ensuring that the President’s vision of development, peace and security in the Niger Delta is achieved. I have steered the Programme towards ensuring these goals through significant investment in human development, with the knowledge that the best way to develop a society is to empower its people by educating them.

When I was appointed, only a few hundred students were on the Programme’s scholarship. I have since expanded that to over 3000 students, selected across the length and breadth of the region, in a process that is open, fair and transparent. That way, the son of a fisherman and the daughter of a farmer stand a chance of a quality education, fully funded by the Federal Government, making the President’s promise of a renewed hope not just a campaign slogan, but something the Niger Delta can feel and touch.

We have also revitalised the overseas scholarship scheme, which had been suspended before my appointment. Now, over 60 Niger Delta indigenes are pursuing studies in the UK, US, Canada and other countries sponsored by the government. We also ensured that these courses, whether for undergraduate or postgraduate students, are development-focused, which can help the speedy growth and transformation of the Niger Delta.

Vocational training programmes have also been ramped up, with the training of 40 aircraft engineers, 98 maritime cadets at the Joemarine Institute in Delta State, and others, thereby enhancing the Niger Delta’s human capital in critical sectors. On the Programme’s core mandate of ensuring the rehabilitation and reintegration of ex-agitators, we have ensured the prompt payment of stipends and implemented comprehensive data management reforms to eliminate duplicates and update the records to reflect training completion. We also seek job placements, training and career opportunities for ex-agitators, their families, and those in impacted communities.

Perhaps because of these record achievements, the budget for the Programme was increased in the current financial cycle. In addition, I think it was reviewed upward because of the President’s love of the Niger Delta and commitment to right the historic injustices against the region and the people. This demonstrates that his pledge to be fair and just was not just political talk but one that he is truly committed to.

That is probably the reason why the Niger Delta is the only region with two intervention development agencies. The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, was established by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2000 to address the socio-economic and environmental challenges of the Niger Delta region from the impact of oil and gas exploration and foster sustainable development.

The NDDC has played that role since its formation with some measure of success. However, recently, when regional blocs started clamouring for similar agencies to tackle their peculiar developmental challenges and the President acquiesced to their requests, setting up the North-West, North-Central and other agencies, the popular thinking was that there was no need to establish one for the Niger Delta region because of the existence of the NDDC. But the president, perhaps aware of the outsize role the Niger Delta has played as the main source of foreign exchange revenue for the country in the last 60 years, didn’t follow this line of reasoning. He established the South-South Development Commission with its headquarters in Akwa Ibom State and approved a significant budget for its take-off.

The President deserves commendation for his bold efforts to tackle head-on the developmental challenges of the Niger Delta and bring the region to the central focus of his development agenda. If you asked me, I would dare say the President is positively biased in favour of the Niger Delta, quick to approve projects and key appointments for the region and its people.

A few examples will suffice. While the former President had dilly-dallied with endorsing the Maritime University Okerenkoko Bill, President Tinubu signed it immediately the bill reached his desk, thereby providing the necessary legal framework for the university to thrive and become a hub for maritime education and research in the coastal belt of the country.

He also signed the bill establishing the Federal University of Environment and Technology, FUET, in Ogoni land, Rivers State, designed to provide more opportunities and development in the area. The clean-up of Ogoni land through the environmental remediation efforts overseen by the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP, has also intensified under President Tinubu.

As with Ogoni, so it is with the rest of the Niger Delta. Our rivers are cleaner, our air is fresher, and our people can fish and farm again, as the government has tackled oil bunkering and theft, which have polluted both the rivers and land in the region. Security agencies, in collaboration with private consultants such as Tantita Security Services, under the supervision of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, have reduced oil theft, bunkering, and destruction of oil and gas infrastructure. The impact has been immediate and growing such that Nigeria has doubled its daily oil production to around 1.6 million, meaning there are more funds for the Niger Delta states to carry out development projects through the 13 percent derivation allocation.

And there is more. Niger Delta indigenes now lead key government agencies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama; Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe; Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dayo Mobereola; and Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), Dr. George Kelly, amongst others.

As we roll out the drums to celebrate the President’s second anniversary, it is good to let the world know that the President’s Niger Delta scorecard is sterling, demonstrating his love and commitment to the region and people. We thank him with the assurance that someday soon, we will pay back in FULL.

*Dr Otuaro is the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP.