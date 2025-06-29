Tinubu Tax: Only daring Awoists can set Nigeria on path of greatness — Yoruba group

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Think Yoruba First,TYF, a Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, has said only a daring Awoist as President Bola Tinubu can set Nigeria on a path of greatness.

The group stated this while commending Tinubu’s assent to the Tax reform bill on Thursday.

In a statement, TYF’s Public Relations Officer, Montero Olawale, posited that Tinubu’s assenting to the bill is a win worthy of legends and a bold step towards a brighter future for Nigeria. Only a daring Awoist like Tinubu can set this country on the path of fairness, peace and greatness.”

The group thanked him for winning the battle of ‘wits, resilience, and ideology saying :“Emphasis must be laid on the heavy burden lifted off the shoulders of low-income earners and making sure that poverty is not taxed; this is one of the most brilliant and holistic ways to fight poverty.”

The group also praised the Chairman of the Tax Reform Committee, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, for his efforts, saying, “We must also appreciate the efforts of the chairman of the Tax Reform Committee – Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, for his persistence, patience, quick thinking, native intelligence, and diplomacy displayed during the difficult times.”\

However, he said the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is to sanction political parties and politicians violating the Electoral Act going about campaigning ahead of the 2027 general elections without official approval by INEC.

“We have also called on INEC to use its powers to regulate the behavior of political actors.We are not yet in the 2027 elections, but we have seen political actors across board.

“It is not just the ruling party, including the opposition parties, but involved in invisible campaigns. That is problematic because what it simply does is that we are priming the 2027 elections in such a way that it will be compromised even before the time.

“Therefore, INEC should use its powers to regulate the commencement of early campaigns.

“Thirdly, it is the fact that we have also said in our report that the 2027 elections might be the most monetized election in history as a result of the economic hardship, we are anticipating that vote buying and vote selling will increase, if that is the case, it undermines democratic legitimacy and accountability.

“We are raising this risk ahead of the 2027 elections so that those who have the power to make those decisions can take those decisions, but also for citizens.

“Our conclusion is that if the 2027 elections, if the off-cycle elections, if the buy elections will be credible, or if the FCT local elections will be credible, they will be credible if only and only if citizens ensure that they come out to cast their votes, they protect their mandate, and they provide vigilance on the process.”

Speaking on the gale of defections recorded so far, the Yiaga Africa boss condemned the movement as he said it is morally wrong for politicians to do that despite the constitution recognizes such right to move.

“I think with respect to defection, we need to strengthen our laws to prevent these defections that we see across board, whilst also balancing it with the rights that people have.

“But I think, in my personal opinion, that it is morally wrong for an individual to secure votes on the basis of running on a particular platform and decide to abandon that platform without losing their seat. I think that if you decide to move to a different platform, you no longer have the legitimacy to hold that seat because the Supreme Court has held that votes in an election belong to a party and not a candidate”, he said.

He also expressed concern on the trust deficit by Nigerians in the electoral system I think on the second point about trust.

“The trust level in the electoral process has reached its lowest end, but that is not what is going to solve our problems.

“This is why citizens need to participate in the reform process, get the laws that will strengthen the integrity of our process but also continue to keep an eye on what happens in our elections.

“Staying away from voting even makes the process worse, and I hope citizens know that when you don’t show up to vote, someone else is voting for you. A culture, a practice, where only 10 per cent of people are determining governors in a state, does not in any way meet the test of popularity.

“So it is important for people to show up.Yes, we don’t have trust, there’s lack of trust, but we need to look at certain marginal wins that have been made, and there are happenings within our electoral process that would inspire us and protect the integrity of the process.

“But like we have said in the Niagara Africa report on the state of electoral integrity, if the future elections will be credible, they will be credible because citizens decide to provide the vigilance that is required to ensure that those processes are transparent”, he added.