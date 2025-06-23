Tinubu promises inclusive devt to uplift Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says his administration will ensure a balanced and inclusive development targeted at lifting the lives of Nigerians.

Tinubu stated this in Abuja on Monday, while inaugurating the newly constructed rural road from A2 Junction (Abuja-Lokoja Expressway) to Pai community in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The road was among the 17 projects executed by the FCT and being inaugurated to celebrate Tinubu’s second year in office.

Tinubu said that the A2 to Pai road project was one of many that his administration was delivering across the country, “and we will not stop.

“We will continue until every Nigerian can feel the touch of meaningful governance”.

He, however, said that road and infrastructure development were meaningless if they were not developed for the benefit of the people.

“Indeed, this project will continue to elevate our lives if this administration continues to prioritize infrastructure development in all zones.

“The inauguration of the newly constructed road from A2 Junction on Abuja-Lokoja Expressway to Pia town is both symbolic and strategic.

“It is strategic because it opens a new corridor for agriculture, commerce, education, mobility, and other areas, strengthening our national economy from the grassroots up,” he said.

Tinubu added that rural communities such as Pia make an important contribution to Nigeria’s social and economic fabric, especially in food production and local enterprises.

He, however, pointed out that the community potential had been hindered by poor road access, isolation, and neglect for far too long.

“Today, that narrative is changing.

“To the people of Pia, this is your road. I urge the community to take ownership of this infrastructure, guide it, maintain it, and use it to the fullest.

“Let it be a pathway to growth and a bridge to a better life for the youth, farmers, traders, and students who will move with great ease,” he said.

He commended the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike and his team for what he described as a “wonderful job”.

He added that Wike was thinking about the people and their needs, and thinking about the country he represents.

“Nyesom Wike and his team, you are doing a good job for the underserved rural areas.

“Thank you, Nyesom Wike, for all you are doing. We greatly appreciate the efforts you and your team have put in place to achieve this.

“I would not have been here and noted what is here if not for your efforts,” he said.

Earlier, Wike explained that the 15-km A2 to Pai road was executed under emergency intervention after the contract for the construction of Pai to Gumani was awarded.

“We awarded the contract for a road project from Pai to Gumani. So, when we were coming for the flag -off, I was asking, where are we going to flag-off the road?

“I now ask, how do we get to that Pai, when this road is not constructed? It doesn’t make sense.

“All we would have done is, okay, let us construct the road from A2 to Pai, later we can construct from Pai to Gomani, and I thank God that today we are inaugurating it,” he said.

He added that the Pai to Gumani, a 15-km road, was ongoing and would be completed before the end of the year.

He equally said that a 13 km road from Gumani to Yangoje was equally awarded.

On his part, the Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD), Abdulkadir Zulkiflu, said that the road project was awarded to Zeberced Group in November 2024.

Zulkiflu said that the road was already uplifting the wellbeing of the people and stimulating economic activities.

Also, the Village Head of Pai, Alhaji Sani Abubakar thanked Tinubu for appointing Wike as the minister of the FCT saying, “he is the right person for the job”.

He said that communities along the road have been facing challenges of transporting their farm produce, adding the constructed road was already improving economic activities in the area.