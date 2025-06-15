Tinubu pays tribute to Abdulsalami Abubakar on 83rd birthday 

President Bola Tinubu and Abdulsalami Abubakar.

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday paid tribute to Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd.) on his 83rd birthday.

In the tribute personally written by Tinubu, he saluted Abubakar for his service to Nigeria, both in uniform and in retirement.

He commended his commitment to peace, stability, and good governance across the African continent.

“Gen. Abubakar’s legacy, particularly his role in leading Nigeria through a peaceful transition to democratic rule in 1999, remains a watershed moment in the nation’s history.

“His selfless act of handing over power paved the way for Nigeria’s Fourth Republic and strengthened the principle of constitutional democracy.

“As Chairman of the National Peace Committee, General Abubakar has continued to play a significant role in promoting dialogue, defusing tension, and ensuring credible electoral processes in Nigeria,” the President wrote.

He said Abubakar’s voice of moderation, reason, and statesmanship was deeply valued at a time where unity and leadership were more critical than ever.

Tinubu described Abubakar as a patriot of uncommon integrity whose service inspired generations of Nigerians in public life.

“As he marks another year of life, Nigeria honours his sacrifices, wisdom, and unyielding devotion to the peace and unity of our great nation.

“I wish the former Head of State continued strength, good health, and divine grace in the years ahead,” Tinubu said.

Vanguard News