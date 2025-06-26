Tinubu, Oyebanji, Ododo felicitate Gov Sanwo-Olu at 60

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Rotimi Ojomoyela & Boluwaji Obahopo

ABUJA — President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on his 60th birthday.

Similarly, Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State and his Kogi State counterpart, Ahmed Ododo, have felicitated with Sanwo-Olu on his birthday.

Sanwo-Olu, the sixth democratically elected Governor of Lagos State, began his political career under President Tinubu’s mentorship.

Sanwo-Olu’s extensive public service includes distinguished roles as Managing Director/CEO of the Lagos State Property Development Corporation and as a three-time commissioner across key ministries: Economic Planning and Budget; Commerce and Industry; and Establishments, Training, and Pensions.

President Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, commended the governor’s steadfast commitment to Lagos State’s growth and development, noting his alignment with the transformative master plan established during the President’s tenure as governor (1999–2007).

President Tinubu said: “Your execution of this vision is exemplified by landmark achievements, including completing the Blue and Red Rail lines and the ongoing preparations for the Purple Line, which will serve the vital Lekki corridor.

“I urge you to sustain this trajectory by prioritising impactful projects for Lagosians, notably the long-awaited Fourth Mainland Bridge and the Freedom Way to Victoria Garden City (VGC) Road.

“I also wish you continued good health, longevity, and many more years of invaluable service to Lagos State and Nigeria.”

On his part, Governor Oyebanji, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, said the celebrant has always been a committed patriot and exemplary servant-leader whose impact and excellent public service record have served as a motivation for those coming behind to serve their fatherland with unrestrained enthusiasm.

He described Sanwo-Olu as an experienced administrator, a team player, and a brilliant statesman who has committed a greater part of his adult life to touching lives and putting in place legacy projects that not only have a direct impact on the lives of Lagosians but also position the state as a true mega city.

Oyebanji equally described Sanwo-Olu as the torchbearer for a greater Lagos, noting that he has, in the last six years, taken the development of Lagos to a greater pedestal by building on the solid foundation laid by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as governor of Lagos State.

Also, the Kogi State Governor, in a birthday message he personally signed, among others, acknowledged the Lagos State Governor’s “great strides as the Governor of the Centre of Excellence.”

While describing Sanwo-Olu as “an icon of good governance and a man who sustained the legacy laid by our father, President Bola Tinubu, by ensuring that Lagos retains its enviable status as the true Centre of Excellence,” he said:

“On behalf of my family, the Government, and the good people of Kogi State, I congratulate you as you attain the 6th floor with strength and grace. May you remain strong as you continue to serve Lagos State and humanity at large,” he prayed.