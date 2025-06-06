Tinubu observes as Akwa Ibom gov Eno dumps PDP for APC

President Bola Tinubu, observing developments from his Lagos residence, closely followed as Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State formally switched allegiance from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday.

The high-profile defection took place at the Akwa Ibom State Government House in Uyo, drawing a host of APC dignitaries, including Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Cross River’s Bassey Otu, Delta’s Sheriff Oborevwori, and Edo State’s Monday Okpebholo. Also in attendance was Mrs. Ekaete Unoma Akpabio, wife of the Senate President.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, @officialABAT observed Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State defect from the PDP to the APC in the early hours of today. pic.twitter.com/y1ZCWVwZpP — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) June 6, 2025

In his declaration, Governor Eno stated, “After completing the rounds of my consultation as your servant whom you have elected to serve, I have therefore decided to progressively move to the APC.”

A significant wave of defections from PDP is anticipated, with all 31 local government chairmen, several lawmakers, and the majority of cabinet members reportedly gearing up to join the ruling party.

Earlier, Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Special Duties and Ibom Deep Sea Port, Dr. Ini Ememobong, resigned, stating his unwillingness to transition to the APC due to personal principles and political values.