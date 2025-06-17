‘Tinubu must honour activists who got judgments for June 12 polls to hold’

President Bola Tinubu

LAGOS— PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has been urged to honour the four pro-activists who obtained the historic judgment that enabled Nigerians to vote during the June 12, 1993, general elections.

The activists were Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, the late Babatunde Adejumo, Senator Wahab Dosunmu and Prince Ademola Adele.

Onitiri in a statement in Lagos, yesterday, said: “There is a big omission in the list of recipients of the democracy struggle as I and the three others played very significant roles.”

Onitiri recalled that when Chief Arthur Nzeribe and other members of ABN obtained a court injunction at Abuja to stop the June 12, presidential election, he and the late Adejumo rushed to a Lagos High Court to get another judgment that authorised the election to hold.

“We procured the historic judgment that allowed Nigerians to vote on June 12 and also another one that the winner of the election should be declared and the election concluded and announced.”

“It was as a result of the two judgments that saved the situation that others built upon to fight and ended the military rule in the country.

“With all these activities and financial contributions, I think I and my three colleagues ought to be given a pat on the back and deserve to be honoured alongside the other recipients,” Onitiri added.