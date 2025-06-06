Tinubu mourns Uwais, says Nigeria lost phenomenal jurist

Justice Mohammed Uwais

President Bola Tinubu said Justice Mohammed Uwais, former Chief Justice of Nigeria, who died on Friday at 89, was a phenomenal jurist and statesman who served Nigeria with honour, courage and exceptional integrity.

“I join family members, friends, proteges and well-meaning Nigerians in mourning this respected patriot and statesman, who passed away today as we mark Eid-Al-Adha,” he said in a tribute to the late jurist.

He stated that many remarkable highpoints hallmarked Uwais’ career on the bench.

“He superintended the Judiciary at a challenging time in our history with tact, patience, and a sense of duty.

“This stabilising role helped usher in the current democratic dispensation, which he had the distinct honour of ushering in as the Chief Justice of Nigeria, who swore in the elected president on May 29, 1999,” Tinubu said.

He said in retirement, the Federal Government called upon Uwais to head a panel to investigate the conduct of elections, and given his pedigree and personal integrity, he was the right person for that onerous assignment.

The President said that not surprisingly, Uwais led the panel to produce a critical report that contained a detailed prognosis of the country’s electoral system.

“In active service and retirement, the late Justice Uwais maintained a dignified persona, earning him respect beyond his immediate constituency.

“May God Almighty accept the soul of Justice Uwais and admit him to Jannatul Firdaus.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Uwais family, the government and the people of Kaduna State, as well as the members of the Nigerian Judiciary, over the death of this colossus,” concluded Tinubu. (NAN)