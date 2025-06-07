Tinubu mourns boxing legend Obisia Nwamkpa

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the family and friends of boxing legend Obisia Nwamkpa, who died on June 2, 2025, at 75.

Nwamkpa represented Nigeria at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, competing in the light-welterweight division.

He won gold medals at the 1973 All-Africa Games in Lagos and the 1974 British Commonwealth Games in Christchurch, New Zealand, in the same welterweight division.

Nwamkpa held several prestigious titles, including Nigerian Lightweight Champion, African Boxing Union (ABU) Light-Welterweight Champion and Commonwealth Lightweight Champion.

President Tinubu noted that Nigeria’s sporting community and Nigerians will long remember the legendary boxer and coach for the honour he brought to the country in the ring and the exciting moments he gave to fans throughout his career.

”The nation owes him a debt of gratitude for nurturing a new generation of boxers after retiring from active competition, including leading Nigeria’s boxing team to the Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 Olympics,” he said.

The President prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul and divine comfort for all who mourn him.